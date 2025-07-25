Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arafaat Ali Khan is no stranger to building communities around passion. As the founder of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), he helped ignite a pop culture revolution in the region. Today, he's channeling that same entrepreneurial spirit into a new arena: the world of collectibles. As the head of Certified Collectibles Group's (CCG) Middle East operations, Khan is on a mission to make Dubai a global hub for collectors seeking authentication, grading, and conservation services for everything from banknotes to comic books.

For many, the world of collectibles can seem shrouded in mystery and jargon. Khan is quick to clarify what CCG does: "In simple terms, we provide authentication, grading, and conservation services for collectibles such as banknotes, comic books, trading cards, and coins, among others," he explains. Since 1987, CCG and its affiliated companies have certified over 100 million collectibles worldwide, including coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, autographs, and stamps.

The company's approach is rooted in independence and objectivity. "We don't buy or sell collectibles ourselves, and our graders are prohibited from commercial trading to avoid conflicts of interest," Khan emphasizes. Even the identity of the person submitting an item is kept hidden from the experts evaluating it, ensuring a truly impartial process. This rigorous methodology gives both buyers and sellers confidence in the authenticity and value of their prized possessions.

Dubai: A Region Ripe for Collecting

So why bring CCG to Dubai? According to Khan, the answer lies in the region's burgeoning community of passionate collectors. "We have a large and growing customer and dealer presence in the Middle East. Collectors here have some of the most exciting collections in the world," he says. Until now, many were hesitant to send their valuable items overseas for certification, deterred by the complexities of shipping, insurance, and customs.

CCG's new Dubai branch changes the game. With dedicated websites and region-specific pricing, collectors can now submit their treasures with shipping and insurance bundled into one seamless process. "It's about making it easy and safe for collectors here, removing the hassle and worry," Khan notes. The move is also a statement of intent: "We believe the growing number of collectors in Dubai and the region deserves to be fostered and supported just as robustly as collectors anywhere else in the world."

Related: "We Got Funded!" Shake Your Plants (SYP) Secure Shark Tank Funding

What's Hot in the Middle East Collectibles Scene?

When it comes to what people are collecting, Khan says banknotes and coins remain the most popular items in the region, but interest in trading cards, sports cards, and comic books is rapidly growing. "With the opening of our office, we've seen massive interest across all verticals. Collectors are much more comfortable handing over their prized items directly," he shares. CCG is also eyeing the introduction of video game grading services in Dubai, responding to growing demand from the local community.

Khan is bullish on Dubai's potential to become a global powerhouse for niche luxury assets and collectibles. "Dubai and the greater Middle East have the potential to become some of the most influential collectors in the world," he asserts. The city is already home to internationally recognized collectors, such as Dubsy, known for possessing some of the rarest Pokémon cards. "That's one of the key reasons we set up in Dubai—the potential for growth here is among the strongest globally."

Khan's entrepreneurial journey began with a bold idea: to create a platform for regional creators to showcase their talents. "We had too many gifted people in the region for them not to be known!" he recalls of the early days of MEFCC. Despite skepticism from industry insiders, Khan trusted his instincts. "Everything was telling me that people were just waiting for something like this to happen."

The launch of MEFCC was met with overwhelming enthusiasm. "There was a traffic jam all the way down Beach Road with people trying to get to the event!" he remembers. Over the next six years, the event grew to attract over 60,000 attendees and won major industry awards. For Khan, the real highlights were seeing artists and exhibitors grow alongside the event, and the heartfelt gratitude from visitors whose lives were touched by the experience.

New Ventures, New Lessons

After selling MEFCC to a global events company - "We didn't have the firepower to grow it to its full potential," he admits - Khan continued to explore new ventures, from original pop culture content to platforms supporting artists. While not every project lasted, the lessons in e-commerce and publishing proved invaluable.

Now, with CCG, Khan finds himself at the intersection of entrepreneurship and a global brand. "It's the perfect blend of entrepreneurial acumen and excitement, with the stability of a renowned international company," he says. As for the financial windfall from his earlier exit? "It wasn't life-changing, but it gave me the confidence to pursue what I wanted—and, of course, to buy more comic books and action figures!"