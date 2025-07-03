You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the UAE strengthens its status as a global financial innovation hub, SC Ventures, the forward-looking innovation and venture capital arm of Standard Chartered Bank, has made a strategic move: launching an office in its capital, at Abu Dhabi Global Market's Hub71. "One year ago we set up our office in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and we are committed to contributing to and investing in the vibrant regional tech ecosystem – all while supporting UAE's National Vision," says veteran fintech strategist Gautam Jain.

Jain serves as the SC Ventures lead for the ADGM licensed office in Abu Dhabi located in Hub71. He also leads SC Ventures and SBI Holdings' Digital Asset Joint Venture investment company established in the UAE that is aimed at tapping into the UAE's momentum on digital assets. In particular, the joint venture will focus on developing market infrastructure, risk and compliance, DeFi, and tokenization use cases. "Notably, the US$100 million Global Digital Asset Holdings JV with SBI has made strategic investments in Twinstake, HiddenRoad, and WalletConnect reinforcing SC Ventures' commitment to regulated digital asset innovation in the GCC," Jain says.

As a global venture builder backed by Standard Chartered Bank, SC Ventures has already incubated 30 ventures, made more than 20 minority investments, attracted 20 co-investors in its ventures, served 662,000 individual and SME customers, and more than 200 institutional and multinational corporation clients. "SC Ventures is rewiring the DNA in banking and financial services to redefine banking's relationship with society," Jain explains. "We build and scale breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking."

In the UAE, Jain explains, SC Ventures will make minority investments or build ventures under our three high-conviction themes: digital assets, digital banking and lifestyle, and trade and supply chains. The potential, Jain adds, is huge as he expects that the digital assets market cap will continue its growth trajectory, with tokenized assets alone growing to US$16 trillion by 2030. "When it comes to the digital banking and lifestyle vertical, we see that the demand for banking and wealth solutions is increasing with global financial wealth up 7% and US$18 trillion wealth transfer due by 2030," Jain says. "Lastly, for the trade and supply chains vertical, we see a

potential GDP growth of at least US$2.5 trillion if trade financing frictions are addressed, particularly impacting SMEs who represent >50% of OECD GDP but remain underserved."

In achieving its goals, SC Ventures relies on a unique combination of its institution-grade processes and new technologies to build, commercialize and scale ventures that can succeed in regulated environments.

"We typically build ventures when no existing solutions are available to meet client needs," Jain explains. "Plus, we invest in existing solutions that can enhance the way financial services are delivered. Entrepreneurs can see problem statements on our Fintech Bridge, our platform that serves as a directory for fintech companies and clients and matches connecting relevant solutions to challenges. Fintech Bridge also serves as a real-time dashboard, allowing fintech companies to identify challenges shared in real time, enabling them to review their strategy or even update their solutions."

Its operating model is backed by a proven venture-building model and fund investment experience refined since 2018, unique sourcing of original ideas through client co-creation, innovation platforms and intrapreneurship, and a strong network of business builders, operators, investors, and advisors across tech, regulation, and banking.

"At SC Ventures we don't just invest, we co-design products and run lean incubators," Jain says. "Rather than passively holding equity, SC Ventures acts as the nexus between Standard Chartered Bank network, other financial institutions, regulators and tech innovators. For example, we have recently facilitated and signed partnerships with Visa, Lulu Financial & 7X for one of our SME led ventures. In summary, we bundle capital, compliance expertise, and distribution, really supporting ventures accelerating time-to-market and growth. We also ensure that our ventures like appro, a digitized client onboarding platform (one of UAE's top 100 startups) and myZoi, our award-winning financial inclusion and financial literacy platform, are scaling rapidly and sustainably."

Its impact is evident through its partnerships in the region- during the 2025 Dubai Fintech Summit in Dubai, SC Ventures announced a partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to launch the National Venture Building Program. "As part of this collaboration, SC Ventures will be providing its Venture Building as a Service model to equip DIFC Innovation Hub with the tools, expertise, and frameworks required to operate and scale the initiative nationally," Jain says. "We've also signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates NBD to collectively power innovation in MENA, including potential co-creation and co-investment opportunities."