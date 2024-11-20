Get All Access for $5/mo

"GCC Customers Are Demanding Because They Have a Very High Knowledge of Luxury," Says Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger With the luxury e-commerce sector consolidating over the past few years, which has seen the demise of some of its competitors, Mytheresa is now positioning itself as a major player in the sector.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"For Mytheresa, the GCC is very dynamic region with very demanding customers," says Michael Kliger, CEO of the luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa, in an interview with Entrepreneur Middle East. "Because the customer that we serve here knows how it should be, because they are often in Paris or London, and they have a very high knowledge of luxury service and they expect that."

"People in this region are quite affluent, and they have always shopped luxury, but what is interesting is that, due to all the developments in the Gulf states, they are now spending more time within their region, and therefore we now have more business here, locally, whereas in the past people from here mostly shopped outside of the country, when they were in Paris or London."

Having started as a standalone multi-brand boutique in Munich in 1987, Mytheresa shifted online in 2006, and has since grown to become a global player in the luxury e-commerce sector.

Since being appointed as the Mytheresa CEO in 2015, after the acquisition of Mytheresa by the American department store chain Neiman Marcus Group, Kliger has managed to scale its business while maintaining operating profitability. The platform's key strategy has been to offer sharply curated selection of the most in-demand pieces to the most affluent and frequent purchasers.

He led Mytheresa through a successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

With the luxury e-commerce sector consolidating over the past few years, which has seen the demise of some of its competitors, Mytheresa is now positioning itself as a major player in the sector.

"The digital luxury market will continue to grow, and the reason for that is because it serves a genuine need- more and more people don't have the time and don't want to invest the time to shop," Kliger says. "When they go to New York, they like to go to stores, but in their daily routine, digital has become a real need, and therefore, I am very bullish on online luxury."
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How Sharjah Leads the Way in Student Entrepreneurship

For Sharjah to lead the way in student entrepreneurship, it must continue to build on its existing infrastructure, expanding access to resources and reducing barriers to entry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

After Curing Her Debilitating Pain With Traditional Chinese Medicine, She Started a Business to Deliver Ancient Treatments With Modern Tech: 'You Saved My Life.'

Founder and CEO Camilla Sievers shares the inspiration and growth story of Qi Health, a digital health platform focused on providing women access to TCM treatments.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

How to Create a Unique Value Proposition (With Tips & Examples)

A unique value proposition will help you distill your unique strengths into a statement that answers the question: "Why should customers care?"

By Jenna Alburger
Franchise

Doner Shack is an Award Winning Franchise in the Multi Billion Dollar Kebab Market!

Doner Shack offers the most advanced kebab operating system in the world. Comparable to the revolutionary conveyor oven in the pizza industry, our robotic kebab machines offer game-changing innovation

By Matthew Goldman