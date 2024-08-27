You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gulf Medical Technologies (GMT), a Kuwait-based innovator in the field of surgical vision technologies, and Mayo Clinic, a private American academic medical center, have entered into a know-how agreement.

This collaboration aims to further advance Klens, a pioneering technology aimed at enhancing visual clarity during minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), including robotic and laparoscopic procedures.

This endeavor will leverage the clinical, technological, business, and research expertise of both institutions, integrating strategic planning, system development, regulatory affairs, and commercialization efforts to attempt to address the persistent unmet clinical challenge of compromised vision in surgery.

Surgeons can face significant and cumbersome challenges due to compromized vision caused by the frequent accumulation of debris, fog, and fluids on the lens of surgical cameras. These obstructions can cause disruptions to the surgical flow, with the potential to compromise the surgeon's performance and, ultimately, patient safety. Despite various attempts to address this issue, the problem has persisted, underscoring its complexity.

Klens, an innovative solution developed by GMT, aims to restore visual clarity in real-time, allowing surgeons to operate with an unobstructed view throughout procedures. This has the potential to not only enhance surgical precision but could also contribute to better patient outcomes by shortening surgery duration and enabling surgeons to perform seamlessly, free from the disruptions or compromises caused by impaired visual clarity.

"The collaboration between GMT and Mayo Clinic represents another step forward in our mission to redefine surgical safety and precision. By combining our cutting-edge technology with Mayo Clinic's expertise, we aim to tackle one of the most enduring challenges in minimally invasive surgery." said Dr. Ahmad Nabeel, founder and CEO of Gulf Medical Technologies.

Building on the strong foundation GMT has established with Klens, this will seek to propel the technology even further through joint efforts. The two entities will also work closely together to develop novel computer vision systems. These systems will attempt to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to further augment Klens' capabilities, with the goal of providing a comprehensive solution that enhances both the surgical process and patient safety. Michael Kendrick, Managing Director, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Mayo Clinic, will play a key role in this collaboration, bringing his clinical, innovative, and technological expertise to the table.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this announcement. Revenue Mayo Clinic receives is used to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.