Moderated by Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, the session focused on how digital attention can be mobilized to drive meaningful social impact.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Addressing the global creator economy at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy called for turning online influence into tangible action.

Moderated by Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, the session focused on how digital attention can be mobilized to drive meaningful social impact.

"One of the biggest challenges we face is that crises keep erupting around the world," she said. "The traditional response is now too limited—we need everyone to help and support. What happens near or far from here is equally important. We need that global sense of solidarity, and so sharing content from all around the world on your platforms and letting us know about those different realities is beyond important.

Addressing the role of content creators, Al Hashimy noted the challenges of sustaining attention around humanitarian crises.

"It's hard to grab and sustain attention, and the challenge is how to keep these stories relevant and at the forefront of people's minds in order to inspire them to help. Content creators talk about these stories in a different way than statistics do."

Responding to concerns about creators being judged as political when addressing crises such as Gaza or Sudan, she added, "There is nothing political about talking about human suffering. People need to see what life is like there. Ultimately, we all have to live with ourselves, knowing whether we did everything we possibly could. Content creators have the ability and agency to use their platforms in the service of others—to make things better for those in need."