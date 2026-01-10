H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy Highlights Power of Digital Solidarity Moderated by Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, the session focused on how digital attention can be mobilized to drive meaningful social impact.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Addressing the global creator economy at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy called for turning online influence into tangible action.

Moderated by Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, the session focused on how digital attention can be mobilized to drive meaningful social impact.

"One of the biggest challenges we face is that crises keep erupting around the world," she said. "The traditional response is now too limited—we need everyone to help and support. What happens near or far from here is equally important. We need that global sense of solidarity, and so sharing content from all around the world on your platforms and letting us know about those different realities is beyond important.

Addressing the role of content creators, Al Hashimy noted the challenges of sustaining attention around humanitarian crises.

"It's hard to grab and sustain attention, and the challenge is how to keep these stories relevant and at the forefront of people's minds in order to inspire them to help. Content creators talk about these stories in a different way than statistics do."

Responding to concerns about creators being judged as political when addressing crises such as Gaza or Sudan, she added, "There is nothing political about talking about human suffering. People need to see what life is like there. Ultimately, we all have to live with ourselves, knowing whether we did everything we possibly could. Content creators have the ability and agency to use their platforms in the service of others—to make things better for those in need."
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff