You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global co-working space booking platform Hotdesk and UAE-based company formation specialist and corporate service provider Virtuzone have launched a new co-working space and office product: the UAE All-Access Pass.



The UAE All-Access pass is an all-in-one subscription that gives users access to 100+ premium office spaces across the Emirates, ensuring that businesses, entrepreneurs, hybrid workers, remote workers, freelancers, nomads, and business travelers can find and use the best place to work with maximum flexibility and efficiency with a single subscription.



Subscription packages start at just AED299 per person per month, with an unlimited access option at AED999 per month, which can be purchased from Hotdesk's mobile application.



Mohamed Khaled, founder and CEO of Hotdesk, said, "We are incredibly proud to be witnessing the UAE flourishing as a global business hub. With Abu Dhabi pushing the front of being the 'Capital-of-Capital', and Dubai being the world's melting pot for business travelers and companies from all around the world, we're excited to launch this product to allow people working in or flying into the Emirates to be able to access on-demand workspaces, whenever and wherever they need them. A network of diverse co-working spaces across prime locations, all accessible with a single subscription. "Office-as-a-Service" - or OaaS as we like to call it - is how we see the future of office lease management, similar to how Netflix moved us from renting movies into a single bundled subscription."

Paul Bryson, Managing Director of Virtuzone, added, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hotdesk to introduce their new subscription package to our clients. Like Virtuzone, Hotdesk has been instrumental in transforming a traditional industry, and this innovative solution caters to both startup entrepreneurs and established businesses looking to embrace a modern hybrid work model. We're proud to be the first to offer this service to our clients and partners, empowering them with greater flexibility and efficiency."

Related: Gamechangers: UAE Company Formation Specialist Virtuzone On 10 Years Of Supporting Entrepreneurs