How To Align Your Company Goals To Breed Success It is an employer's responsibility, and in this case the secret to delivering success in the workplace, to listen to their employees.

By Spencer Lodge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock.com

What employers typically get wrong is that they don't align their own goals with those of their employees. It is an employer's responsibility, and in this case the secret to delivering success in the workplace, to listen to their employees.

Irrespective of the field the employer is in, a business owner or leader will typically have their goals aligned with the success of the business. The goals of employees, however, are more likely to be set to something more personal. This could be anything from sending their child to a better school, buying a new car, building an early retirement fund or even to stop working at 50 rather than 65. Whatever the goals of the employee, the employer must be aware of them in order to run a highly successful business.

Let's use a real-life example: say you, as an employer, have done your due diligence and sat down with your employee to ask what their goal for the year is. Your employee has set themselves the goal of earning a certain amount of money, in order to buy a house. Firstly, the goal is the house, not the amount of commission needed to purchase the property. What you as the employer need to keep in mind is that your employee is motivated by the idea of purchasing a new home. Clearly, as the employer, your own goals are not going to be the same. So, when dealing with an employee you need to look at goals and targets from their perspective. The issue here is: why would anyone be enthusiastic about achieving someone else's goal? Answer: They wouldn't. So, keep your own goals in mind, but achieve them by aligning these with those of your employees and keep them motivated to achieve their own goals. By supporting theirs, they will reach yours.

What you don't want to do is stand there and hand out targets. Ask your staff what they want to achieve as their own goals? How high do they want to reach? What is the reason behind their personal target? This is a fantastic way to set personal goal-based targets, which overall will feed into your own business goals.

So, to summarise, as an employer, you need to understand what your employees' goals are, align yourself with the same and keep them focussed on that goal. Your employees will then be motivated, enthusiastic and committed to achieving a common purpose.

Related: How to Smash Your Targets in 2017
Spencer Lodge

Managing Director, Make It Happen

Having trained and coached thousands of people during his career, Spencer Lodge knows what it takes to make things happen. With over 23 years of experience in building businesses and training employees to achieve their full potential, Make It Happen was born out of Spencer’s desire to share his success with people in the industry. Whether you’re an employee that wants to learn how to be a better salesman through our leadership program, or a CEO that wants to cultivate a strong sales and leadership culture in the workplace, Make It Happen has the tools you’ll need to help you on your way. Transform your sales team, redefine your success strategy and realize that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Spencer has won countless awards as global top wealth manager, country manager and regional director. He is 46 years old with two daughters. He enjoys skiing, cycling and most outdoor adventures. He has cycled from London to Paris in July and will be cycling from London to Rome in June 2017 to raise money for charities. He has, to date, donated close to a million pounds to charity over the last ten years helping children in Africa born with HIV and aids.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Saudi Communications Ministry Concludes 'HealthTech Challenge'

The challenge spanned three months, covering registration, business model development, the training camp, and technical support.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Finance

UAE-Based Interior Design Startup Interact Group Raises US$3 Million Funding

As momentum picks up in the UAE's hospitality sector, Interact Group plans to utilize the finances in consolidating its Dubai business, and expanding its services to other regions.

By Sindhu Hariharan
Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Chopard Alpine Eagle Middle East Edition

After Aletsch Blue, Bernina Grey, and Absolute Black, Swiss watchmaker Chopard has come out with a new color on the dial of its timepieces in the Alpine Eagle collection: Pine Green.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Check Out This Video of Apple's New Futuristic Campus, Shot by a Drone

From the looks of it -- the campus is almost finished.

By Rose Leadem
Business News

The Good News Is 15 Percent of Galaxy Note 7 Customers Aren't Idiots

Why are 85 percent of recalled phones still in pockets, purses and airplanes despite danger of fire and explosion? For the same reasons people let their businesses slowly fall apart.

By Gene Marks