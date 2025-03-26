It's also vital that children understand how their family's success came to be. Show them the first office, the early years, the setbacks. Let them hear the story of the struggle -not just the end result.

At the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 Project, scientists created a sealed "mini-Earth" to study plant growth and ecological systems in a controlled environment. The trees inside grew quickly – but something unexpected happened. They collapsed before reaching maturity.

The cause? No wind.

In the wild, trees respond to wind by developing what's known as "stress wood" – a structural adaptation that strengthens them, helping them bend without breaking and root more deeply into the ground. Without that natural stressor, the trees in the biosphere lacked the resilience to grow strong and stable.

Humans are no different. We need challenge to grow. Without problems to solve or discomfort to navigate, we don't develop the emotional muscle required to thrive. Confidence and self-belief are forged through experience – by being trusted to face difficulties, to stumble, and to recover.

And yet, in many affluent families, the instinct to protect can quickly tip into overprotection. Parents step in because they can – but sometimes, that very support becomes the obstacle to growth.

As a psychological consultant working with UHNW families for over 15 years, I often hear the same concern: "Where is my child's resilience? How do I help them build it?" It's a valid question – and one that speaks to a core paradox of wealth creation.

Many first-generation wealth creators had no choice but to develop resilience. Their success was shaped by hardship, risk, and relentless effort. But once that financial security has been built, the natural instinct is to protect the next generation from the very struggles they once endured – to offer their children the ease and experiences they themselves never had.

And while this is nearly always done with love and the best of intentions, it can quietly deprive children of the experiences they need to grow strong. Because every time a parent or caregiver steps in to solve a problem a child could have handled themselves, it's not the child's self-esteem that grows – it's the parents.

The Privilege to Fail

Resilience isn't something we're born with – it's a muscle, and like any muscle, it needs to be worked. It's built through experience, repetition, and recovery: trying, failing, learning, and trying again. And there is no more important time to build this than during adolescence – a developmental window when identity, self-belief, and coping strategies are being formed.

This is the time when young people begin to separate from their parents, test limits, and push against challenge. If we remove every obstacle from their path, we also remove the very conditions that help them grow strong.

Modern life complicates this. So many of life's natural frustrations – waiting, boredom, disappointment – have been replaced by instant gratification. When discomfort arises, it's easier than ever to swipe away or switch off. And in UHNW families, where resources can smooth almost any surface, the temptation to intervene is even stronger.

But grit grows in discomfort. If a child wants to quit violin halfway through the term, encourage them to finish. If there's a fallout with a friend, resist the urge to step in. Let them work it out. Today's teens are far more likely to "ghost" whatever feels hard – friendships, commitments, even opportunities. One of the greatest gifts we can give them is the ability to stay, to sit in discomfort, work through it, and understand that struggle isn't failure. It's growth.

And for UHNW families, resilience isn't just a personal skill - it's a generational safeguard. Without it, young people may struggle with conflict, decision-making, financial responsibility, and self-worth. The long-term cost of avoiding short-term discomfort can be far greater than it first appears.

How to Cultivate Resilience in the Rising Generation

Let them fail.

Let them work it out.

Let them.

Yes, it matters that they have someone to turn to - someone to talk to, confide in, and make sense of things with. We're not talking about letting failure spiral into crisis. We're talking about safe, supported struggle. About building a framework where challenge isn't avoided but guided. That's why people like us exist - to offer psychologically relevant mentorship tailored to this group's unique position in the world.

One of the healthiest examples I've seen was a young man from a billionaire family whose parents were intentional from the start. They didn't deny their wealth, but they didn't let it define him either. He worked on the shop floor of the family business, volunteered regularly, and managed his own budget - with no bailouts and clear consequences for overspending. Their wealth wasn't used for excess, but for experience. And just as importantly, they invested in the right kind of support: someone who could help him process those experiences, explore his identity, and find his place in a world that didn't always make sense.

And it worked. That young man developed confidence, empathy, and resilience - not in spite of his privilege, but because of how it was navigated.

It's also vital that children understand how their family's success came to be. Show them the first office, the early years, the setbacks. Let them hear the story of the struggle -not just the end result. That context doesn't create guilt, it creates understanding. I often hear parents say, "I just want my child to appreciate what we've built." But appreciation needs context. If luxury is all they've ever known, it won't feel like a gift, it will feel like a given.

That's why building self-worth independent of net worth is so crucial. Children need to believe in their own ability to cope, adapt, and make decisions. But that belief can only grow if we give them enough space to try, and sometimes, to fail.

Resilience is 90% parent and caregiver led. If we're not encouraging our children to have difficult conversations, to manage disappointment, to recover from setbacks, we're not preparing them for the world they'll one day be expected to lead.

These young people will face judgment, social isolation, and extraordinary expectations. They need a foundation strong enough to carry that weight -not just because of their wealth, but despite it.

As I often remind families, the goal isn't to pave the road ahead - it's to equip the child to walk it.

Because ultimately, the greatest inheritance isn't what we give our children - it's who we've helped them become.