In a region where growth is often measured in scale and speed, Stefan Schmied is steering a different course. As the Leader of IMEA (India, Middle East, including Türkiye and Africa) region at LIXIL International — part of Japan-headquartered LIXIL Corporation, a global powerhouse in housing, building materials, and sanitary equipment — he believes the true measure of progress lies in sustainability.

"Sustainability is not an add-on; it is at the core of our growth strategy," Schmied says.

For Schmied, this statement is not just a corporate ethos, but a commitment to reshape how business and communities thrive across the region. "At LIXIL International, our long-term vision for the IMEA region is to drive responsible growth by embedding water and energy efficiency, durability, and transparency into every product and process," he says.

Schmied explains that LIXIL's commitment to sustainability also extends to GROHE, a German brand of high-quality bathroom and kitchen fittings that operates under the LIXIL umbrella. "For the GROHE brand, our four pillars, Quality, Technology, Design, and Sustainability, anchor this commitment," he says. "Today, we already operate carbon-neutral* production across all fittings plants and have eliminated around 37 million plastic packaging items each year. By combining innovation with responsibility, we ensure we deliver lasting value for our customers while contributing positively to the planet."

In particular, GROHE is taking concrete steps to promote water efficiency and conservation across its products and operations. Schmied explains that GROHE's product technologies, such as GROHE EcoJoy, can save a typical household more than 20,000 litres of water per year. "Another example is our Everstream water-recycling shower that reduces freshwater consumption by up to 65% and energy by about 70%. Our strategy works across three dimensions: products, operations, and enablement. Operationally, we run carbon-neutral fittings production and use plastic-reduced packaging. And through Environmental Product Declarations, we help developers in markets from the Middle East to India and Africa achieve green building certifications with transparent data."

With the IMEA region confronting challenges as varied as water scarcity in the Middle East and infrastructure gaps across parts of Africa, Schmied notes that LIXIL's solutions must be just as diverse—tailored to the unique needs of each market. "In the GCC, where water scarcity is the biggest challenge, we focus on high-efficiency showers and mixers, backed by verified data to meet local codes," he says. "In parts of Africa, the priority is resilience and accessibility, so we emphasize robust, easy-to-install solutions and training through our GIVE Program (GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education) to close the skills gap. In India, where renovation momentum accelerates, we see strong demand for durable mixers and retrofit-friendly systems that improve performance while conserving resources."

Schmied is a firm believer that systemic change in sustainability can only happen through collaboration. For that reason, LIXIL works closely with governments and master developers across the IMEA region to integrate water-saving solutions into building codes and certification schemes. One example are the company's environmental product declarations that enable projects to meet leading standards, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).

Equally vital, Schmied believes, is the investment in people. GROHE's GIVE Program (Installer Vocational Training and Education) is designed to train the next generation of installers across the region. "It is to ensure they are equipped with the skills to build a more sustainable future," Schmied explains. "With our first manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, we are also strengthening local supply chains, creating opportunities for more resilient growth, and supporting national sustainability goals."

How shifting customer preferences shape corporate strategy, for Schmied, is a question that goes beyond market trends—it speaks to responsibility. As consumers increasingly demand sustainable and efficient products, he ensures that the GROHE brand is not just responding to change, but also guiding it. "Customers today expect verified quality and measurable impact," Schmied says. "They look for durable finishes, efficient water and energy use, and solutions that can be easily integrated into existing spaces." For that reason, GROHE provides Environmental Product Declarations to support certifications, such as LEED or BREEAM, in addition to its production facilities already operating carbon-neutral for fittings. He adds, "With technologies like GROHE EcoJoy, our products reduce water consumption while maintaining performance, ensuring that sustainability comes without compromise. Our responsibility as a brand is to make the sustainable choice the most attractive one, through timeless design, reliable engineering, and solutions that deliver lasting value for customers and the planet."

Looking ahead, he is excited about the opportunity to scale water-saving innovations across some of the world's fastest-growing markets. "For us at LIXIL and the GROHE brand, the priority is clear: making high-efficiency and premium products widely accessible to everyone everywhere, engaging closely with the hospitality and real estate sectors, and ensuring durability and performance remain un-compromised," Schmied says. "On a Group level, LIXIL Corporation sales account for US$3.5 billion. Within this framework, the IMEA region holds the position of the third-largest international market, reaching above US$400 million this year." Schmied says concludes by saying that these numbers show that ambitious environmental goals and business growth are not in conflict. "They reinforce one another when we deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and the planet," Schmied points out.

'TREP TALK: LIXIL's Stefan Schmied on Making Sustainability a Driver of Growth

"First, embed sustainability at the heart of your business value, it cannot be an afterthought.



Second, support every commitment with verifiable data, such as Environmental Product Declarations, to give customers and partners confidence.



Third, design solutions that can be retrofitted into existing infrastructure, helping accelerate adoption at scale.



Fourth, build localized ecosystems with regional partners, from manufacturing to training, to strengthen resilience and speed up learning.

And finally, invest in people. By closing the skills gap through training, we ensure that innovations are applied effectively and deliver real impact where it matters most."