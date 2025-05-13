Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Majestic. A masterpiece. Game changing. These are just some of the words being used to describe the Chedi Private Residences. A curated collection of 117 exquisite homes designed for those who cherish tranquillity amid the vibrancy of the city. Every residence is more than just a living space; it is a sanctuary inspired by the revered Chedi brand, where peace and beauty intertwine.

Perched in the prestigious heart of Dubai, The Chedi Private Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road redefines luxury living with architectural brilliance. The Chedi stands out in the bustling cityscape with sleek, all- white exteriors and spacious interiors flooded with light from floor-to-ceiling windows. With open-plan layouts and expansive social terraces, these sky villas offer a new standard of contemporary urban living.

Soaring 240 meters over 52 floors, this architectural marvel, with its glass façade, is masterfully designed by the award-winning Studio Bruno Guélaff. But Guélaff is just one of four key players who have come together for a project that sees a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses and duplexes. Developed by Al Seeb Properties, who have worked closely with Chedi Hospitality, the project – when complete in 2029 – promises to be more than just a stunning building.

The Resort Social level offers facilities including a 60-metre lagoon-inspired pool, cabanas, a wellness club, a private cinema, a health club with a gym, spa, saunas and plunge baths, private padel courts, a jogging track, a barbecue area with a lounge garden and a fitness centre.

The Sky Social level, located 240 metres above ground, comprises an adults-only infinity pool, a sky bar, a sky café, a sunken lounge and an Omakase dining experience. Interior design details include social kitchens created by Italian designer Pedini, Miele appliances, travertine floors and countertops, and bathrooms fitted with smart mirrors along with Kohler and Hansgrohe fixtures.

In a special report, we speak to the four key players behind a project that is not only already the talk of Dubai, but one that is set to redefine luxury living in the region.

"A METICULOUS FUSION OF ARCHITECTURAL EXCELLENCE"

As vice chairman of Al Seeb Properties, Mahesh J. Kalwani has been the driving force of the project.

Can you tell us more about Al Seeb Properties – an overview of its current size, main areas of activity and projects underway?

Al Seeb Properties operates as the real estate development arm of Al Safeer Group of Companies. We've established ourselves as a significant player in the UAE property market with a diverse portfolio spanning retail, commercial, and now luxury residential developments. Our current operational footprint includes several shopping destinations that fall under the Al Safeer umbrella, along with commercial properties throughout the region. In terms of scale, we've maintained steady growth while prioritizing quality over rapid expansion. Our team comprises industry veterans with expertise across architectural design, project management, and hospitality integration. Currently, our flagship development is The Chedi Private Residences, marking our strategic entry into the luxury branded residences segment. We also have several retail and mixed- use developments in various planning stages that align with Dubai's urban development vision.



Al Seeb has been operating for 30 years – what have been the major milestones in this journey? The 30-year journey of Al Seeb Properties has been defined by strategic evolution and adaptation to market dynamics. Our inception coincided with the UAE's early efforts to diversify beyond oil, allowing us to participate in the nation's transformative growth. Key milestones include our early focus on retail developments, which established our foundation in the real estate sector. The successful launch and operation of multiple shopping destinations under the Al Safeer Group demonstrated our ability to create commercially viable spaces that resonate with consumers. Another significant milestone was our expansion into commercial properties, which broadened our portfolio and strengthened our position in the market. Our integration of hospitality principles into property development represented a pivotal shift in our approach, emphasizing experiential value beyond physical structures. Most recently, our partnership with The Chedi for branded residences marks a defining moment, positioning us in the luxury segment and reflecting our commitment to elevating Dubai's residential offerings.

More specifically, the Chedi Private Residences is your inaugural entry into branded luxury living. What made you decide to enter this market?

Our decision to enter the branded luxury living market stemmed from a convergence of market evolution and our own organizational readiness. We recognized a significant shift in luxury homebuyers' preferences—increasingly, discerning buyers seek not just premium physical spaces but comprehensive lifestyle experiences with the assurance of world-class service standards. My background spanning both retail and hospitality sectors provided unique insights into this trend. The branded residence model perfectly bridges real estate development with hospitality excellence—a space where we saw tremendous opportunity to differentiate ourselves. Additionally, Dubai's position as a global luxury destination created the ideal environment for this venture. The city attracts a sophisticated international audience that appreciates branded living concepts that have proven successful in markets like London, New York, and Singapore. When the opportunity to partner with The Chedi presented itself, the timing aligned perfectly with our strategic vision. Their impeccable reputation for refined elegance and exceptional service standards matched our aspiration to create truly distinctive living environments.

Source: The Chedi Private Residences

You describe it as a "bold step forward" – can you expand what you mean by this?

When I describe The Chedi Private Residences as a "bold step forward," I'm referring to multiple dimensions of this venture that represent significant advancement for Al Seeb Properties. First, it marks our strategic elevation into the ultra-luxury segment—a considerable leap from our previous developments. This requires meeting exceptionally high standards across design, materials, construction quality, and service integration. Second, the branded residences model itself represents a sophisticated approach to development, requiring seamless coordination between property development and hospitality operations. This integration demands a level of organizational complexity we've embraced as part of our evolution. Third, the scale and prominence of this project significantly raises our profile in the market. We're no longer just developing properties but creating a landmark that contributes to Dubai's iconic skyline and global reputation. Finally, the financial commitment required for a development of this caliber demonstrates our confidence in both our vision and Dubai's continued growth trajectory. It's a statement of our ambition and long-term perspective on the market.

Can you tell us more about the project, in terms of what you see as some of its main attractions? The Chedi Private Residences represents a meticulous fusion of architectural excellence, premium location, and The Chedi's renowned hospitality DNA. Among its most compelling attractions is the architectural concept, which balances contemporary design with subtle references to regional aesthetics. The structure itself is designed to maximize views while creating a sense of exclusivity and privacy for residents. Inside, the residences feature expansive layouts with ceiling heights that exceed industry standards, creating an immediate sense of grandeur. The interior design philosophy emphasizes understated luxury—premium materials selected for both beauty and longevity, with bespoke finishes that feel both sophisticated and comfortable. The amenities suite elevates daily living with facilities that rival five-star resorts: infinity pools with panoramic views, a comprehensive wellness center with spa facilities, private dining areas for entertaining, and concierge services managed according to The Chedi's exacting standards. What truly distinguishes this project, however, is the integration of The Chedi's hospitality philosophy into residential living. Residents benefit from personalized services typically associated with the world's finest hotels—from valet and housekeeping to bespoke experiences curated by dedicated staff who understand individual preferences and anticipate needs. The location itself is another significant attraction, offering both connectivity to Dubai's major business and leisure destinations while providing a sense of retreat from urban intensity.

What are the current timelines, in terms of current progress and completion dates/phases?

The Chedi Private Residences development is progressing according to our carefully structured timeline. We've completed the design and planning phases with all necessary approvals secured. Ground breaking is expected to commence between Q3 and Q4 of 2025, following our comprehensive pre-construction preparation work. We've implemented a phased development approach to ensure quality control at every stage. The structural framework is scheduled for completion by Q4 2027, with interior fitting and finishing work to follow. The landscape and exterior elements will be developed concurrently with the later stages of interior work. Based on this timeline, we anticipate the first phase of residences will be ready for handover in Q1 2029, with full project completion following shortly thereafter. Our sales timeline has been aligned with construction milestones, with an initial release of units already generating strong market response.

Throughout this process, we've prioritized transparent communication with buyers, providing regular updates on construction progress. While we're committed to these timelines, we've also built in contingency planning to accommodate any unforeseen circumstances without compromising quality.

Dubai is a very thriving real estate market, but that also means it is extremely competitive. How do you stand out from the crowd?

What in your view makes this project both unique and special? In Dubai's competitive landscape, The Chedi Private Residences distinguishes itself through several key differentiators. First, our partnership with The Chedi brings a hospitality pedigree that few branded residences in the market can match. Their distinctive approach to service— unobtrusive yet anticipatory—creates an atmosphere of refined comfort rather than ostentatious luxury. Second, we've taken a deliberately different approach to design. While many luxury developments in Dubai emphasize visual spectacle, we've focused on creating living spaces that balance aesthetics with genuine livability. Our residences feature thoughtful spatial planning, superior acoustic engineering, and climate- responsive design elements that enhance daily living. Third, we've implemented a strict density control philosophy, limiting the number of residences to ensure exclusivity and allow for more generous private spaces. This approach contrasts with the market trend toward maximizing unit count and creates a more intimate residential community. Additionally, our location strategy targeted an area that offers both established infrastructure and growth potential, providing residents with immediate convenience while protecting long-term investment value. Perhaps most importantly, we recognized that true luxury increasingly means sustainability and wellness. We've incorporated advanced environmental systems that significantly reduce resource consumption while enhancing resident comfort, and wellness features that promote physical and mental wellbeing. These elements combine to create a residential offering that appeals to buyers seeking substance beyond status—a home that enhances their quality of life rather than simply signaling their achievement.

Do you see the current boom in Dubai property continuing or do you feel the market has peaked? The Dubai property market demonstrates remarkable resilience and structural strength that suggests sustained growth rather than a speculative peak. Several fundamental factors support this outlook. First, the emirate's continuous infrastructure investment creates genuine value enhancement, unlike markets where appreciation outpaces real development. Projects like Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan provide a coherent framework for growth rather than haphazard expansion. Second, Dubai has successfully diversified its economy beyond its traditional sectors, attracting talent across financial services, technology, healthcare, and creative industries. This economic diversification creates organic housing demand from resident professionals, not just investment interest. Third, recent regulatory improvements have matured the market considerably. Measures controlling supply, transparent transaction processes, and protections for buyers have created a more stable environment compared to previous cycles.

That said, we recognize market segmentation is increasingly evident. While certain segments may experience periodic adjustments, the luxury sector—particularly for products offering genuine quality and innovation—shows consistent demand from both regional and international buyers. Our development strategy acknowledges this nuanced reality. Rather than pursuing aggressive expansion across all segments, we're focusing on creating exceptional value in the luxury residential sector where buyer discernment favors quality over quantity. In summary, while specific neighborhoods or product categories may face temporary oversupply, Dubai's fundamental attractiveness as a living and investment destination remains compelling for the foreseeable future.



What is your long-term vision for the company – where do you see it in ten years?

In the next decade, I envision Al Seeb Properties evolving into a boutique luxury developer recognized for creating living environments that transcend conventional real estate categories. Rather than pursuing aggressive volume growth, our trajectory focuses on developing a carefully curated portfolio of exceptional properties that each contribute something distinctive to Dubai's urban landscape. The success of The Chedi Private Residences will serve as a foundation for expanding our branded residence collaborations, potentially bringing other distinguished hospitality brands into residential partnerships. However, we'll maintain selectivity in these relationships, ensuring each brand partnership offers a truly differentiated living experience. Beyond branded residences, we aim to pioneer new residential concepts that anticipate evolving lifestyle preferences. This includes exploring communities built around specific wellness philosophies, creative districts that integrate living and working spaces for the cultural sector, and multigenerational developments that accommodate changing family dynamics. Sustainability will transition from being a feature of our developments to becoming their defining characteristic. We're investing in research partnerships to incorporate emerging green technologies and circular economy principles into our projects, setting new standards for environmentally responsible luxury. Geographically, while Dubai remains our primary focus, we're exploring selective opportunities in other Emirates and potentially key international markets where our design philosophy and service integration approach would represent a meaningful contribution to the local property landscape. Throughout this growth, we'll maintain our commitment to creating spaces that foster genuine community and enhance residents' wellbeing—ensuring that commercial success follows from delivering exceptional living experiences rather than driving our decisions.

"A TOWERING EXPRESSION OF ELEGANCE"

Bruno Guélaff – Design Director, Studio Bruno Guélaff, is the architectural brains behind the project.

Can you tell us more about BG Group – where it stands today in terms of key projects underway, and a look back at its origins?

BG Group was born from a powerful partnership between myself and Khalid Kaluti. We first crossed paths as clients—each admiring the other's work—and quickly realized that together, we could build something exceptional. Our shared vision was to create a transparent, trustworthy Design + Build company delivering an elevated, full-service experience for clients seeking high-end residential projects. Today, BG Group handles a portfolio of bespoke villa projects across Dubai, from Dubai Hills to Pearl Jumeirah, offering a full turnkey service. We cover everything from architecture and interior design to MEP, home automation, landscaping, pools, lighting, and kitchens via our Italian brand, Pedini. We pride ourselves on having a deeply involved, award-winning team of architects, engineers, and craftsmen who ensure that each project is executed with precision and care.

It has been quite a journey to this stage – looking back what have been the highlights and biggest challenges?

The journey has been incredibly rewarding. One of the biggest highlights has been seeing the impact of our work on families—designing not just houses but true homes. Winning 'Architect of the Year 2024' was another proud moment, a testament to years of dedication. As for challenges, balancing innovation with functionality and staying ahead in such a fast- moving market like Dubai has always required deep focus. But it's this pressure that drives our creativity. The Chedi Private Residences is described by you as "an architectural marvel." Please expand on what you mean by this? The Chedi Private Residences is a landmark project that redefines branded residential living. Architecturally, it's a towering expression of elegance—soaring 240 meters with a sleek, modern glass façade and bold structural articulation. From the outset, our goal was to design not just a building but an experience. Every detail, from the grand proportions to the spa-like bathrooms, terraces, and smart systems, is meant to evoke emotion and offer serenity within a bustling urban context. It's a harmonious blend of innovation, luxury, and timeless design.

Can you take us through the process of designing such an impressive property – in particular, the inspiration behind this?

The inspiration stemmed from The Chedi brand itself—its legacy of blending cultural authenticity with modern refinement. We looked at how their properties around the world create atmospheres of calm and beauty. That DNA became the soul of this tower. We aimed to bring villa-style living into a high-rise context, with expansive layouts, seamless indoor-outdoor connections, and refined material palettes. Our studio led the entire design scope—from architecture to interiors to landscaping—ensuring a fully integrated vision.

What are the features that you are most proud of?

There are many, but I'd say the proportions of the spaces— 3.2-meter-high ceilings, expansive terraces, and the flow of each residence—is what I'm most proud of. The triplex Penthouse, with its plunge pools and sweeping views, is a standout. I'm also incredibly proud of how we created a true lifestyle ecosystem within the building, from the rooftop infinity pool to the Omakase restaurant, spa, and resident- exclusive amenities. It's a complete world in itself. It is notable that all units – even the smallest – are significantly larger than those of similar concepts by competitors. What was the thinking behind this? It was a conscious decision. In a market saturated with cookie- cutter layouts, we wanted to offer something extraordinary. Every unit, regardless of size, had to feel generous and luxurious. These are homes, not just apartments. The layout encourages comfort, social interaction, and tranquility—values that align perfectly with The Chedi brand and with how we approach design at our studio.

Source: The Chedi Private Residences

You are known to be very hands on – what was your level of involvement in this project?

Extremely hands-on. From the first concept sketches to the selection of materials, spatial layouts, lighting studies, and even branding touchpoints—our studio oversaw every element. My involvement ensures that there's a single creative vision carried through from macro architecture to the finest interior detail. It's what allows us to maintain a consistent sense of emotional and spatial harmony throughout. Can you tell us more about the project, in terms of what you see as some of its main attractions? Its location on Sheikh Zayed Road offers prime connectivity, but what sets it apart is the integration of The Chedi lifestyle— understated elegance, wellness, and world-class hospitality. The amenities are curated, not just added: lagoon-style pools, rooftop fine dining, a cinema, children's zones, private padel courts, and spa facilities. Each element is infused with intent, curated to offer both beauty and function.

Dubai is a very thriving real estate market, but that also means it is extremely competitive. How do you stand out from the crowd? What in your view makes this project both unique and special?

We stand out because we don't compromise. Whether it's a single villa or a 52-floor tower, the level of attention, design integrity, and personalization is the same. The Chedi Private Residences sets itself apart through scale, curation, and brand legacy. There's nothing else like it that combines such expansive layouts, refined detailing, and a full lifestyle offer within a branded residence. It's the first of its kind, and we've ensured it stays in a category of its own. Do you see the current boom in Dubai property continuing or do you feel the market has peaked? I think there's still momentum, especially in the luxury sector. Buyers today are more informed and selective. They're not just looking for properties— they're looking for experiences, service, design, and longevity. Projects that deliver on all fronts will continue to thrive. Our focus is on building timeless spaces that hold long-term emotional and investment value. What is your long-term vision for the company – where do you see it in ten years? In the next decade, our vision is to continue refining and elevating the design and build experience in the region. Together with my partner Khalid Kaluti, we're focused on crafting truly exclusive residential villa projects while also expanding into select commercial developments that align with our design philosophy. It's not about volume—it's about creating spaces that reflect the highest level of detail, craftsmanship, and emotional connection. We want every BG project to be a benchmark for quality, creativity, and integrity in the Design + Build space. What advice would you give to those who want to follow in your footsteps? Be curious. Study everything—design, sociology, psychology, even music and food. Design is about how people live, and the more you understand human behavior, the better you'll be. Stay humble, stay hands-on, and don't rush. Good design takes time, empathy, and conviction. Find your own language and let your work speak through emotion, not just aesthetics.

"BRINGING THE CHEDI ETHOS TO LIFE" Stephan Schupbach's role as CEO of Chedi Hospitality has seen him lead many spectacular projects. This project is sure to be another landmark achievement.

Can you tell us more about Chedi Hospitality, including what you see as the key brands under it?

Chedi Hospitality is more than a collection of properties — we are legacy builders, shaping a portfolio of distinctive brands defined by cultural authenticity, refined aesthetics, and heartfelt service. At the heart of our collection is the award-winning Chedi Hotels — including The Chedi Muscat, recently voted the No. 1 Hotel in the Middle East by Condé Nast Traveller readers, and The Chedi Andermatt, named Luxury Design & Lifestyle Resort of the Year 2025. One of the most powerful expressions of our philosophy is The Chedi Private Residences — private sanctuaries where timeless design meets curated living. These residences extend the Chedi lifestyle into everyday life, offering elegant, tranquil spaces supported by thoughtful, discreet service. We've also introduced Serai, a vibrant brand currently under development. Built for the modern explorer, Serai is grounded in cultural immersion and active pursuits. This strategic diversification aligns with our ethos, A Voyage Unbound — reflecting our commitment to transcending traditional boundaries and creating experiences that go far beyond the expected. As legacy builders, we take the long view. Every decision, from architecture and placemaking to service rituals and storytelling is driven by purpose. For us, luxury isn't defined by excess, it's defined by meaning. Our mission is to create spaces and experiences that leave a lasting emotional imprint for our guests, our teams, and the communities we're privileged to be part of.

The Chedi Private Residences looks truly spectacular. What are the key features you feel contribute to this?

The Chedi Private Residences are designed as a seamless extension of our brand's soul, a place where timeless elegance meets curated living. Every element, from architecture to atmosphere, is intentionally crafted. The residences feature a floor-to-ceiling views, a refined interiors that balance modern sensibility with natural warmth and an exceptionally expansive layout. Yet what truly elevates them is the seamless integration of intuitive, discreet service and a serene atmosphere.

Tell us more about bringing the brand ethos to this project – what are the key "Chedi" lifestyle features that can be found?

Bringing The Chedi ethos to life means honoring our philosophy of understated luxury and emotional resonance. At The Chedi Private Residences, this is expressed in many ways: the seamless indoor-outdoor living, the sense of stillness woven into the design, and the access to signature amenities such as spa and wellness offerings, private dining, bespoke concierge services and 24/7 intuitive service where limitations are met by a thoughtful 'can do' attitude. Every touchpoint is designed to offer balance, beauty, and an atmosphere of quiet sophistication — all hallmarks of the Chedi lifestyle.

Can you tell us more about the project, in terms of what you see as some of its main attractions?

This project offers a rare intersection of tranquillity and accessibility. Located in one of Dubai's most desirable residential communities, it provides the privacy and serenity one expects of The Chedi, while being moments away from the city's energy and culture. The architecture is boldly modern yet warmly inviting, with clean lines, open spaces, and refined detailing. The integration of world-class wellness, culinary offerings, and curated lifestyle experiences further elevates the everyday into something truly exceptional.

What made you partner with Al Seeb for this project?

We are highly selective about the partners we choose not only in terms of capability but in alignment of values. Al Seeb brings a rare combination of deep local knowledge, forward- thinking development standards, and a genuine respect for creating something that endures. Equally important is the human dimension: we seek partners who resonate with the Chedi culture grounded in mutual respect, personal engagement and shared sense of purpose. That alignment allows us to operate as one team, united by trust, and committed to building something that reflects our collective vision.

What are the current timelines, in terms of current progress and completion dates/phases?

The project is currently in the development phase, progressing steadily and in line with our established milestones. We are now in the final stages of design detailing. It's a process being undertaken with the utmost care to ensure every element reflects the distinctive Chedi standard of excellence. Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with project completion and handover anticipated by 2029. We are also pleased to share that 50% of the inventory has already been sold at the initial offering, reflecting a strong market interest.

Dubai is a very thriving real estate market, but that also means it is extremely competitive. How do you stand out from the crowd? What in your view makes this project both unique and special? What sets this project apart is the soul behind the structure. In a market filled with spectacle, we offer substance. The Chedi Private Residences are not about trend, they're about timelessness. Designed for the discerning individuals who value discretion and beauty, the residences pair elegant architecture with thoughtful service in highly personalised, residential context. The living spaces not only exceed industry norms in scale, but also offer a rare sense of freedom, comfort and tranquility. This rare combination of scale, design integrity and the trusted Chedi brand of hospitality results in compelling value proposition with long -term investment appeal.

Do you see the current boom in Dubai property continuing or do you feel the market has peaked? Dubai's evolution continues to be a story of resilience, innovation, and reinvention — a journey shaped by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Having lived and worked in Dubai for over 30 years, I've witnessed firsthand how His Highness's foresight and ambition have transformed the city into a global benchmark for excellence. It is through his leadership that we are continually inspired and privileged to contribute to this remarkable growth.

While no market moves in a straight line, I firmly believe Dubai's trajectory remains strong. This is not just a boom, it's a maturing market, sustained by investor confidence, long-term stability, and an exceptional quality of life. Today's discerning buyers are looking beyond short-term returns toward meaningful, lasting value. Projects like The Chedi Private Residences are a response to that shift grounded in authenticity and belief in the vision that continues to define Dubai's future.

What is your long-term vision for the company – where do you see it in ten years?

Our vision is to continue building legacies. In ten years, I see Chedi Hospitality not only celebrated for its exceptional hotels and residences but also recognized as a pioneer in reimagining what luxury truly means. We aim to create aspirational, bucket list-worthy experiences that inspire and resonate deeply, defining a new frontier in luxury living. As we expand into destinations that reflect our ethos, we will nurture offerings that transcend hospitality — shaping meaningful journeys through lifestyle, culture, and a profound sense of belonging. At the heart of it all will remain our commitment to A Voyage Unbound — journeys not measured in miles, but in meaning. There is no shortage of great offerings in this project. What is your personal favourite? It's difficult to choose just one, but what resonates most with me is the integration of wellness throughout the project. The way we've designed the flow of the residences — from private sanctuaries to communal wellness spaces — encourages a daily rhythm of balance and care. It's not about occasional indulgence, but a holistic way of living well. That, to me, is the true luxury.





Source: The Chedi Private Residences

You have had a long and distinguished career in this field. Looking back, what have been the highlights and also the biggest challenges?

The highlights have always been the people. The teams I've had the privilege to lead, the visionaries I've learned from, and the guests whose lives we've quietly touched. Turning vision into places that hold memory and meaning has been the most fulfilling part of the journey. Equally important has been the grounding presence of a stable family. Their unwavering support has brought balance amidst the demands of a fast-moving industry and reminded me of what truly matters. The challenges have often come during times of great change but those are also the moments that shaped my resilience and reaffirmed my belief in leading with clarity and care. This industry tests you, but it also gives you the extraordinary gift of building something that lasts, both professionally and personally.

What advice would you give to those who want to follow in your footsteps?

Lead with purpose, not ego. In this industry, as in life, humility goes a long way. The most respected leaders I've worked with weren't the loudest in the room; they were the most grounded, the most attentive. Listen more than you speak. Seek to understand before being understood. True leadership is about service to your team, your guests, and the values you represent. Always stay curious. This is an ever-evolving industry, and the ability to adapt with grace is what keeps you relevant. Don't be afraid to innovate or question what's always been done, but let innovation be guided by intention, not trend. What we create should not only be new, it should be meaningful. And finally, remember that true luxury is never loud, it's quiet, intentional, and deeply human. If you want to build something lasting, focus on substance over spotlight. That's where the real legacy lies.

"PASSION FEEDS PASSION"

Mark Burns, Chief Design & Construction Officer for Chedi Hospitality, has been heavily involved in the creation of many of the project's USPs.

You have worked on some of the world's most iconic projects – which ones truly stand out?

Each project has brought it's own level of uniqueness to a long career, whether the first project in the 1980's in London to the most recent in Dubai, each has delivered their own standout moments and memories. The projects that stick in the memory the most are not the ones that are necessarily aesthetically based but are the ones that have created emotions and memories that stand the test of time. I have also had the privilege to work with some of the hotel design industry's most iconic personalities from architecture to interior design through to the numerous specialists that offer an important role in the successful activation of any project. There have been a number of standout locations across the globe that stick in the memory as first experiences including Chile, France, Grenada, Seychelles, Morocco, India and Japan. This is not to in anyway dilute the amazing experiences in numerous other countries but these stick to mind. With many projects lasting many years, i feel that the most rewarding project thus far is the ongoing career.

From a design perspective, what is it that makes a project "iconic"?

We believe it is important for the design to connect to the project's conceptual narratives whilst ensuring The Chedi experience. And making sure that the design moments consider emotion as important as aesthetic to elevate the journey. Our design principles demonstrate the importance of a restrained, culturally connected approach that delivers a unique experience whilst connecting with a series of recognized brand design pillars. This uninvasive and considered philosophy has seen our properties remain at the forefront of luxury hospitality for many years even with many newer properties coming to market. Our properties see a high percentage of returning guests identifying with the Chedi design approach being preferred over many newer design directions, this feedback allows us to further enhance on the current experiences further improving the longevity of the design.

Tell us more about the many Chedi projects you previously worked on - which ones are you most proud of?

All of our projects bring their own rewards through a well considered collaborative approach with our owner's and design partner's. The understanding of project development challenges in an ever evolving market is key to our continued demonstration of sustained performance and longevity. Each project, demonstrates in it's own unique way, the importance of understanding in the Chedi Culture and how to best intertwine this in each of our unique locations that in turn have allowed each of our properties to be uniquely identifiable whilst connecting with the Chedi experience.

Turning to this latest project, what are the stand out features?

I think the initial impact of the facade in relation to the adjacent buildings as well as many other buildings in the city identify a uniqueness and create a note of curiocity whilst maintaining a level of restraint. Careful consideration has been given to the sence of arrival for both guests and visitors, balancing the seamless process whilst maintaining the level of intimate privacy required. Working with renowned brand partners the amenities levels offer a number of exciting experiences for all ages with defined wellbeing activites forming a core pillar in many of the facilities. This is also balanced with an exciting new concept on the rooftop of the building that will be exclusive to residents and their guests. By maximising the sea facing windows the residents shall retain a connectivity to the surrounding location whilst maintaining a "sanctuary in the sky" which is an important consideration for our first launch in Dubai. Transitional spaces have been designed to consider an effortless flow for the residents and their guests throughout the development, deliberate positioning of amentiies through three floors allow for complete separation of any service requirements to the residencies or public spaces. The service and maintenance requirements have been well considered throughout the building. Carefully curated processes have allowed for deliberate and discreet acccess points that mitigates any impact to our residents and guests throughout the building. The building considers state of the art technology that not only seamlessy integrates with an enhanced level of luxury living but also allows for our residents to have a closer control of energy management within their properties offering a transparency into the building performance as well as their own sky villas. The sustainability programming for this development will follow the Chedi brand guidelines that form a key driver to minimising our short and long term environmental impact.

The design is such that there are significant spaces even in the so-called "smallest" units – what is the reasoning for this? Is this one of the many USPs?

Spacial considerations in all areas of the project have been developed to best reflect the Chedi brand and expectations of the Chedi guest. We believe that ultra luxury vertical living should offer a similar experience to a more traditional villa style and as such the residenses in particular have been sized to reflect a Chedi perspective on luxury living with an understanding of the requirements in each resident having a unique personal approach to experience curation. The public spaces have also been specifically designed to offer each resident the opportunity to both connect with other residents within community activated areas or more private experiences. This approach replicates how guest experiences are curated within our hotels and offers a clear connection to our portfolio. The luxurious, seamless finishes and well appointed facilities offer the perfect canvas for each resident to either choose from a selection of Chedi pre-defined styles or their own preferred direction.



You have 35 years of experience in this field – how has the industry changed over this time?

I think the biggest change that effects our design process is the level of importance now given to Sustainability and Environmental Impact in our decision making. Whilst a sustainability programme was always a part of the development guidelines this subject now drives a majority of key decisions. With our design partners we have seen that with a collaborative embrace of sustainability programming and undiluted luxury experiences can be achieved with little recognized impact.



Having worked on so many exciting projects, how do you manage to find inspiration each time? What keeps you motivated?

Our industry is contagious, passion feeds passion and having the fortune to work across the globe on unique developments with creative masters offering continual learning opportunities that richly enhances both cultural understanding and design trends that allow us to ensure each property remains unique. Time for me is an ultimate luxury, and to be able to use a vast majority of it on such a passion allows me to consider our supporting role to be a privilege. With this mindset we seem to be able to find extra time in the day to achieve our goals.

From a design point, how much as AI changed the process?

Whilst AI is still comparitively new within the creative curration we can already identify the efficiencies it brings to the design processes and procedures which in turn offers a greater opportunity for a more collaborative approach with our residents during the design process and in turn create a clearer connection for the owners to their properties. We are excited to see how the innovations that will be a result of the AI data processing will further benefit the uniquenss of our projects in the future, and how we as a brand can embrace and collaborate with the opportunities presented. We are mindful however that our brand has always identified a "people first" culture and a sustained personal involvement is critical for us moving forward.