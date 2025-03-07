You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jana, widely and rightfully regarded as the Crypto Queen, lives a blast—literally and figuratively. Interesting? Well, it is. For context, she worked as a blasting engineer, overseeing explosive detonations in mining operations. "My job was to make sure that the rocks wouldn't fly too far during explosions," Jana recalls. "There's an intense level of responsibility and focus in that line of work, and I thrived on it."

But while the blasts she controlled were meant for mining, life had other explosive turns waiting for her.

At age 10, she had always aspired to be an engineer. She put in colossal amounts of effort day in and day out, excelling in school, outperforming her peers. At a very young age, she was driven, not letting anything get in the way of achieving the dream. And she did.

Now, here's the plot twist that nobody saw coming—as she was living the life she envisioned for herself as an engineer, she ended up feeling trapped by a rigid organization that often disregarded ethics for profit. After years, Jana ultimately made an audacious decision—she quit.

"Since I was ten, I wanted to be an engineer. But I didn't get this far to just follow orders and ignore my values," she shares. But leaving the only world she had ever known did not come easy at all.

She was lost—mentally, emotionally, and professionally. It wasn't until her husband introduced her to the intimidating, volatile, and male-dominated cryptocurrency sector. Initially sceptical, even dismissive of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, she eventually found herself drawn in—not by the promises of overnight wealth but by its fascinating intricacies and the sense of community.

"I started by helping out in Discord servers, just hyping up conversations, keeping things lively. No one even knew who I was or that I was a woman," Jana laughs. "But the more I stayed, the more I realized how vast and powerful this ecosystem was. It was like finding a whole new world where I could rebuild myself."

Soon enough, Jana fully immersed herself and mastered every aspect of it. Because of her constant self-study and countless hours in online communities, she transformed from a curious outsider into a respected, renowned, and applauded leader. She embraced the challenges, overcame the barriers, and earned her title as the iconic and legendary Crypto Queen.

So how does she feel now? "I love it when I captivate people to look at me and listen to me and instantly realize I am a lot more than my appearance. I think I'm really good at helping people understand complicated things in a simple, genuine way. That's what people love most about how I explain crypto."