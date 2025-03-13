Mini Vohra mastered the art of winning long before he had established his dynasty in luxury events. Unbeknownst to many, he gave up the practice of law to pursue a business that made him taste another level of success.

In 2002, he created the powerhouse that is Cornucopia, an enterprise that controls the ultimate, sought-after, top-tier gatherings ever staged. With a staggering £250 million in global revenue, the company has brought forth experiences of exclusivity and privilege to a whole new spectrum. The Alicia Keys extravaganza, a US$30 million spectacle, is the show he is most proud of.

"My goal was to be the highest-paid person in my industry and officially number one in the world at what I do," Vohra said, adding" "I think you should either aim big or don't aim at all. Cornucopia is now the largest provider of exclusive access to invitation-only events, and there's no one else operating at this level."

But he admits it has not been an easy journey. "You need authority and an element of ruthlessness to survive in what is a cut-throat space," he said.

Vohra has operated within a strategy that keeps Cornucopia at the top.

"Legal victories had been measured in settlements and verdicts, but the world of events offers far greater satisfaction. That's why I'm enjoying this."