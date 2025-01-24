"The product or service must offer a distinct advantage over existing alternatives. It is insufficient to be merely 2-3 times better than the current options; it should ideally be 10 times better."

500 Global, a global venture capital (VC) firm, has announced the launch of 500 MENA, L.P., a new fund dedicated to investing in high-growth technology startups across the MENA region, from both outside and inside the current 500 Global portfolio. This strategic move positions 500 Global to support startups beyond the seed stage and aims to catalyze further the growth of the MENA region's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

The 500 MENA, L.P. will invest primarily in startups with proven product-market fit and significanr growth potential, addressing the critical funding gap MENA founders face, particularly in the expansion stage. Amjad Ahmad, managing partner at 500 Global MENA and a seasoned investor with over two decades of experience in emerging markets, will lead the fund. "The key lesson from more than twenty years of investing in growth companies is that strong founders can create remarkable companies with the proper strategic and financial support despite significant challenges and market volatility," Ahmad tells Entrepreneur Middle East.

Indeed, with the new fund, 500 Global aims to actively support tech companies through its own extended international network and comprehensive platform, empowering entrepreneurs and founders to build and scale innovative solutions regionally and globally. When asked how MENA startups can attract VC investment in 2025, Ahmad replied: "Regardless of geography, startups must emphasize creating products and services that deliver substantial value to their customers. The product or service must offer a distinct advantage over existing alternatives. It is insufficient to be merely 2-3 times better than the current options; it should ideally be 10 times better. This approach guarantees a clear, defensible, and sustainable competitive advantage."

Ahmad, who has has previously led venture and growth investments of over US $1 billion in the MENA region, will be supported on the 500 MENA, L.P.'s investment committee by Courtney Powel, COO and Managing Partner at 500 Global. While social and environmental impact will certainly be key investment criteria, Ahmad emphasizes that maximizing " financial returns for our investors" will be the commitee's primary responsibility. "Consequently, as investors in emerging markets, our investments in founders who are addressing significant challenges through innovative solutions have contributed both to economic growth and women's economic empowerment," he adds. "Beyond the funding we provide to startups from seed to scale, we also play a role in the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem through venture capital education, accelerator programs, and engagement with government."

500 MENA, L.P. is backed by prominent Saudi institutional investors, Jada Fund of Funds, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, and Saudi Venture Capital (SVC), and is also supported by Sanabil Investments. As Ahmad and his team now gear up to bring their vision to fruition, the investor notes that the journey ahead will have a singular target in mind. "We should focus on returning capital to investors to ensure the sustainability of funding innovation," he concludes.

