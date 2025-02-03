Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of gourmet cuisine, few names carry the weight of tradition and excellence like Le Fumoir. In the latest episode of Paradigm, a podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East, host Mina Vucic sits down with Jason Bassili, CEO and General Manager of Bassili Co., to unravel the fascinating journey behind Dubai's premier smoked salmon supplier.

For Jason, smoked salmon isn't just a product—it's a legacy. The story begins in the 1980s, when his father, Joe Bassili, embarked on a journey to the Shetland Islands of Scotland to learn the intricate craft of smoking salmon from the masters. But Joe wasn't content with just learning the trade—he wanted to refine and elevate the art. After five years of relentless experimentation back in Lebanon, he perfected a method that would set the foundation for Le Fumoir, a brand now synonymous with culinary excellence.

With over three decades of experience, Le Fumoir has become a household name in the luxury food scene, serving five-star hotels and award-winning chefs worldwide. But what makes their smoked salmon so exceptional? According to Jason, it's all about precision, patience, and passion. Every salmon is hand-filleted, cured, and smoked using age-old techniques mastered by his father. The secret? High-quality oak wood, which imparts a delicate smokiness, transforming each fillet into a masterpiece.

More than just a supplier, Le Fumoir has built a community of culinary artisans. Renowned chefs regularly visit the smokehouse, eager to witness the craftsmanship firsthand. This commitment to quality and authenticity has cemented their reputation as the gold standard in the smoked salmon industry.

Expanding beyond traditional smoked salmon, the Bassili family has also ventured into Dubai's sushi scene with Sal's Sushi Bar, ensuring unparalleled freshness by sourcing their own premium salmon.

In this insightful episode, Jason shares how he has balanced heritage with innovation, ensuring that Le Fumoir remains a timeless yet forward-thinking brand. His journey is a testament to the power of dedication, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

