To begin with, please give us an overview of the media sector locally/regionally and globally.

There has never been a more exciting time for our sector. Between the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of audiences across social media platforms, the media industry—especially legacy brands—must reinvent themselves completely or face being left behind or even becoming extinct. Equally, media owners and brands are more in touch with their audiences and are constantly evolving to improve their chances of thriving. In this new era, creativity and content will be critical. We've seen how individuals—podcasters, YouTubers, TikTokers, and other content creators—can shape public opinion and even influence global events. Media organizations need to adapt by embracing these new platforms and recognizing the power of authentic personalities to engage and build trust with audiences.

Regionally, the Middle East is uniquely positioned to lead in this transformation. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, for instance, are among the top users of platforms like TikTok, reflecting the region's digital-savvy, mobile-first population. The demand for interactive and culturally relevant content is growing rapidly, and this presents incredible opportunities for innovation and growth.

How is IMI positioned in the media industry, regionally and globally?

Regionally, we have a distinguished portfolio of leading media brands, which include Sky News Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic. Each of these brands has its own identity and unique consumer proposition, but share a commitment to delivering high-quality, best in class journalism with a digital-first mindset.

We also focus on ensuring our journalism covers all sides of any given story, empowering our audiences with the information they need to make informed decision about the world around them. Globally, via our investment vehicle Redbird IMI, we are investing in world class, profitable media assets in the news, sports and general entertainment space to ensure we have a robust portfolio of local, regional and global assets that position IMI as a global media powerhouse.

Finally, our commitment to talent development and fostering the next generation of media leaders is something we take very seriously. Through initiatives like the IMI Media Academy, we are shaping the next generation of media professionals, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of creativity, innovation, and excellence.

With IMI, you aim for the UAE and the region to play a bigger game in the global media sector. How is this ambition translated into IMI's current and future offerings?

As a leading media group, we recognize our responsibility to support the advancement of the media sector. With audiences at the heart of what we do, our content strategy focuses on producing stories that resonate with both local and international audiences. We prioritize authenticity, ensuring that our coverage reflects the diverse perspectives of the Middle East while making these narratives accessible and relevant to global audiences.

Technology also plays a key role in achieving this ambition. We are integrating AI and data-driven tools to personalize content, improve audience engagement, and enhance the overall media experience. These innovations not only strengthen our offerings but also position us as leaders in the industry.

At the same time, we are investing in people. By empowering talent— whether through training programs, collaborations, or partnerships—we are ensuring that the region's brightest minds are driving this transformation. Our goal is not just to participate in the global media landscape but to shape it.

What are some of the most important metrics that you focus on to assess IMI's performance and growth potential?

At IMI, we believe that success goes beyond traditional metrics like reach. We are increasingly focused on metrics that reflect long-term engagement and impact. The region has one of the most crowded news media landscapes in the world. To cut through the clutter and the noise, it is essential that our content is relevant, relatable, authentic, and credible. Coupled with creative execution, smart tech, and powered by data and insight, this ensures we are targeting the right audiences, and this is what drives engagement. Talent is another key metric for us. Building a strong organizational culture that attracts, retains, and nurtures top talent is a major priority. I firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and their success is a direct reflection of our organization's success.



What have been the biggest challenges you have faced in reaching your goals for IMI?

One of the biggest challenges is time. Building a strong culture and aligning teams around a shared vision is not something that happens overnight. Transformations like this require patience, perseverance, and a willingness to navigate resistance to change. Another challenge is data. While digital platforms provide more data than ever before, making sense of it and integrating it into a cohesive strategy can be complex. We've had to focus on building the right infrastructure and expertise to ensure that our data is actionable and aligned with our goals. Finally, adopting new technologies like AI comes with its own set of challenges. It's not just about implementing these tools but ensuring that they're used effectively and ethically. This requires significant investment in training and creating a culture that embraces innovation.



What are some of the most important projects you are focusing on right now?

There are several exciting initiatives underway at IMI. First, we're making significant investments in AI and other technologies to enhance productivity and improve our storytelling capabilities. AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it's a way to create more engaging and impactful content for our audiences. We're also moving to a new headquarters, which represents a fresh chapter for IMI. It is a state-of-the-art building that features various unique, immersive experiences for our visitors and will foster collaboration, creativity, and innovation amongst our people, empowering our teams to do their best work. On the content front, our brands are continuing to innovate in what they deliver to audiences, with a host of new programs and content lined up for the months to come.

'TREP TALK IMI CEO Rani R. Raad Advises Media Executives in the UAE



FIRST, EMBRACE INNOVATION, but do so with purpose. It's not enough to adopt the latest technology for the sake of it. Focus on how these tools can enhance audience engagement, build trust, and make your content more relevant.



SECOND, FIND THE BALANCE BETWEEN LOCAL RELEVANCE AND GLOBAL APPEAL. The UAE has a unique voice, and staying connected to local narratives while thinking globally can elevate your organization's impact.



FINALLY, PRIORITIZE YOUR PEOPLE. Talent is the backbone of any successful media organization. Foster a culture of learning, collaboration, and inclusivity. Invest in your teams, and they will drive your success.