Entrepreneur Middle East talked with Hassan Azraq, founder and CEO of Dr. Scent, about his success in the field of perfumes and ambiance fragrances.

The cultural influence of fragrance has long played an important role in people's lives in the East, and more specifically in the Gulf region. Perfume has been closely linked to lifestyle, and has established deep-rooted traditions in using air fresheners in living and public spaces. Numerous brands have become well-recognized, achieving significant popularity in that field.

Since there is a need for new companies in the field of perfumes to understand the culture and traditions of the region, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Hassan Azraq, founder and CEO of Dr. Scent, to learn how he has succeeded at developing new uses for fragrances in living and public spaces, companies and markets, the importance of perfumes, especially ambiance fragrances, their new uses and diffusion everywhere.

Azraq also talked about his unique experience in establishing a company specializing in perfumes and ambiance fragrances, and his role in developing the concept of the uses and diffusion of fragrances in innovative ways.

How was Dr. Scent founded and what gap in the market were you seeking to fill?

Dr. Scent was founded to provide a distinctive fragrance experience using advanced nanotechnology that transforms essential oils into a fine, long-lasting mist, ensuring a luxurious and sustainable fragrance experience that was not available in the market.

Can you share some of the challenges you faced when launching Dr. Scent, especially in the competitive ambiance fragrance market?

The challenges were to stand out in a competitive market. Our focus was on providing products with non-toxic ingredients and innovative technologies to ensure safety and luxury, which helped us attract customers looking for quality and innovation.

In Middle East culture, we notice a strong connection with perfumes. How has this cultural background influenced your approach to scent diffusers?

We relied on our deep understanding of the region's aromatic preferences, and provided scented experiences that fit the local culture using advanced technologies that ensure the consistency and diffusion of the fragrance everywhere.

What unique opportunities did you find in the Middle East market that contributed to the growth of Dr. Scent?

The importance of our work lies in providing a wide range of essential oils that meet the various tastes and needs of the region, while integrating advanced technologies, and therefore enhancing the customer experience with our global experience while focusing on local needs.

What strategies helped in effectively expanding your business in the region? Did partnerships play an important role in this?

We have fostered successful partnerships in the past, but currently, Dr. Scent is distinguished by its focus on centralized decision-making and expanding our network of agent partners to strengthen its leading position on a global level.

Thanks to our global presence and deep understanding of regional preferences, we were able to provide fragrance solutions that suit every local market. We are keen on continuous innovation, based on customer feedback and modern market trends, which helps us meet the needs of our customers effectively and successfully.

The market is increasingly moving towards integrated smart solutions. Are there solutions or plans for development?

Yes, we are the first global company to develop smart fragrance diffusers that can be controlled via smartphone applications or home automation systems. These devices will allow customers to fully customize the fragrance experience, in terms of time, intensity and scent, providing an integrated fragrance solution that is compatible with modern technological developments. This step is part of our strategy to provide integrated fragrance solutions in line with the changing needs of the market.

What are the biggest challenges you faced and how did you turn this challenge into success?

I do not consider them to be challenges, but obstacles to overcome, which led to a special focus on quality and continuous creativity in innovating fragrance devices and launching a new scent almost every month depending on the seasons, occasions, and the demanding needs of each market. Understanding different tastes in global markets and meeting consumers' desires was the most important challenge for us, in addition to the traditional challenges that every businessman faces when entering global markets, such as economic, natural and cultural factors.

What about your experience as an entrepreneur, and what would you say to new entrepreneurs when starting new brands?

Perseverance, self-motivation, leadership, and positivity form the foundation of our success. We must work to build a cohesive work routine that allows us to overcome challenges, and be prepared to face any negative influences. It is also important to form a creative and integrated work team that adopts and believes in the company's mission, which contributes to enhancing the collective spirit and achieving our common goals.

How do you align your products with the theme of sustainability, and do you think customers are keen on protecting the environment?

We are proud to use recyclable and environmentally friendly oil bottles made by Dr. Scent. We also confirm that all our perfumes are free of harmful gases damaging the ozone layer. Dr. Scent was distinguished by obtaining the international IFRA certificate, which reflects our commitment to the highest standards of quality and environmental safety.

What are your plans to develop Dr. Scent and are you working on introducing new products or other markets?

Dr. Scent strives hard to be the indisputably first global company in the field of air fresheners. In a sense of humor, we are working hard to fully achieve the "Scenting the World" project, as we believe that beautiful scents can transform the atmosphere and bring a touch of happiness to every place.

What is the most important thing that influenced your journey as an entrepreneur?

Honestly, I entered this field by chance, as I noticed many gaps in it. I then decided to contribute to its development through in-depth research and dedication, until I became an expert nicknamed "The Perfume Doctor."

How do you view the role and impact of air fresheners on the lives of individuals and companies?

Many researches indicate that beautiful perfumes in different places contribute significantly to improving the overall mood and increasing productivity, especially in work environments. It is clear that the smell of a place is an integral part of its beauty. For example, an unpleasant odor can spoil the beauty of even the most elegant and sophisticated place.