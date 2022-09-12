SD Centre for Entrepreneurship And GEMS Education Launch New Entrepreneurship Education Courses

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based talent development company SD Center for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE) has partnered with GEMS Education to offer entrepreneurship courses facilitated in collaboration with the Erasmus Centre of Entrepreneurship from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Shailesh Dash, founder of SDCEE, pointed out that the demand for courses on entrepreneurship stems from most workplaces today requiring individuals to have an entrepreneurial mindset while also carrying out their day-to-day responsibilities. "Entrepreneurship education focuses on developing real-world skills that will help students to lead exceptional lives in a rapidly changing world," he said. "Intensive competition for top quality university admission also means that our programs with GEMS will help students stand out in their applications."

Created in collaboration with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship, SDCEE aims to provide a platform for students to develop entrepreneurial skills that will allow them to prepare optimally for a dynamic future. In partnering with K-12 private education provider GEMS Education, and especially its GEMS For Life program, SDCEE aims to curate specific programs for all GEMS stakeholders and develop other initiatives, such as conferences, networking events, and venture funding support.

