Growing up in the UAE, where family businesses make up 90% of the private sector, we've seen firsthand how families turn shared dreams into thriving ventures. So, maybe it's no surprise that we decided to step into this world ourselves with Violet Rae Brand and Communication Consultancy (Violet Rae).

But, getting into business with family isn't always the obvious choice for everyone.

We've found that the reaction we get when we tell people we've started a business is a mix of surprise, intrigue, and a bit of fear at the thought of doing something similar. That's why we wanted to share our honest experiences of the journey so far with anyone considering it.

Running a family business is a bit like a family dinner—full of warm embraces, shared stories, and a hint of chaos. It's that mix of the familiarity of family with the unpredictable nature of entrepreneurship that creates a 'dinner' that can either excite or overwhelm. When done right, this dynamic can transform into a successful business as opposed to a soap opera unfolding in real-time. These are some reflections that we've gathered so far:

Know Your Players

Before diving into a family business, take a moment to understand who is sitting at the table- in a professional context. This starts with knowing yourself: what your goals are, what you bring, where you shine, and what you should leave to someone else. Though similar on the surface as sisters, we are chalk and cheese underneath, which works behind the scenes like a charm. Together, we're a force. Do we agree all the time? No. Do we bicker like we did when we were eight and seven years over Polly Pocket dolls? Absolutely not- we're in our 30s! Do we find swift solutions and crack a joke about it within 24 hours? Every single time. We schedule bi-weekly check-ins for clear accountability without it feeling like a chore and have "Joy Fridays" to share personal highs and cheer each other on. This keeps us on track while allowing for the side chats and laughs that make family life so rich.

Insight: Having open conversations about each other's goals, strengths, skills and preferred ways of working early on is essential. Sometimes, these things reveal themselves as the business evolves, and that's ok. But when defining your offering or perfecting your elevator pitch, you need to know who brings what to the table so that when things take off, you can move quickly and to the best of your ability.

Trust the Process

We're only a few months into our business journey, and trusting the process has meant uncovering new sides of each other and having the confidence to speak up about things that are great and not so great. There's a certain magic in the bond built through late-night chats and shared dreams. It's also about learning what the other person is great at. For example, Alexandra's drive, instinct and energy propel the business forward, while. Elizabeth keeps the creative vision alive, challenges ideas, and pushes boundaries when necessary. Trusting each other is a part of respecting the process and knowing that individual strengths don't just coexist—they enhance each other. One of the unexpected joys of this journey has been seeing each other's professional side. Watching your sibling in action, excelling at something they're an absolute expert in, is a special experience. It's a reminder that even after a lifetime together, there are still new sides to discover and appreciate.

Insight: Don't just nod along for the sake of family harmony! Trusting yourself and your instincts and having the confidence to speak up even when things get tough is where we've seen the biggest, strategic family business moves can be made. It goes without saying that trust is also knowing that you've got each other's backs, no matter what.

The Ultimate Advantage

Working with family means you've got an established history that you can use as both a safety net and a launching pad. It creates an unspoken understanding and a natural shortcut, reducing the need for over-explaining or miscommunication. This can fast-track decision-making and streamline collaboration. When you know each other's quirks, strengths, and weaknesses better than anyone else, it feels like the ultimate cheat code in the game of business. You can skip the small talk and dive right into the trenches. This dynamic has made our business relationship better because we don't just run with each other's ideas—we refine them, improve them, and make sure that together, we're always moving forward. It's not just us who benefit from this dynamic—our clients feel it, too. The synergy between us is palpable, and we often find ourselves effortlessly riffing off each other in a way that clients love. Our conversations are genuine, open, and filled with a lively back-and-forth that sets the tone for the kind of relationships we build with our clients.

Insight: Remember, as family, you know each other very well and have spent a lifetime navigating different situations together. You therefore have built-in strategies that you can draw on to inform your decision-making. And don't be afraid to let your dynamic shine through in front of clients. People are drawn to authenticity, and they'll appreciate the charm and honesty that only a family team can bring to the table.

Find Your North Star

Creating Violet Rae together meant we got to build a business we actually wanted to work in. It's rooted in the values our grandmother instilled in us—she is our north star. Our company bears her name, a nod to a wise matriarch who was the heart and soul of our family. We wove her "old-fashioned values" into our modern business. We regularly ask ourselves, "what would Violet do?" to live by her principles. She taught us that purpose lies in integrity and helping others—beliefs that drive us daily. Honoring your roots gives your venture a sense of purpose—and keeps you grounded when the chaos inevitably ensues.

Insight: Spend time finding your "north star"—a guiding principle or person—and use it as a foundation for your business' direction and to outline your values that are non-negotiable.

Lean On Each Other

Family colleagues become each other's cheerleaders—except instead of pom-poms, endless cups of tea ensue. Stressful situations can be transformed into camaraderie-building problem-solving sessions. You're always in a gang, tackling them as a duo (or a trio, quadrupole, or however many family members are in the mix!). And when it comes to celebrating your wins together, nothing beats sharing success with the people who know you best. It's equally important to establish boundaries to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life. We make a conscious effort not to discuss work topics at family dinners or during vacations.

Insight: Lean on each other, celebrate every victory, and remember: it's not just about the business; it's about building a legacy that honors your family, values and dreams. But also make sure quality family time remains sacred, particularly when family members who aren't part of the business are present (or you'll never hear the end of it!) So there you have it—this is how we work daily to build our family business. The beauty of family in business is that you share a bond that stretches far beyond a boardroom. It's not all hugs and high-fives; it's hard work, strategy, and a gentle nudge over whose turn it is to do the dishes. But when you're building something with your family, remember: if you've survived a chaotic family road trip, you can handle anything together!