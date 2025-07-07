Abdulla Lahej's flagship project at Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Dubai is already changing the game when it comes to redefining modern living. But it is just the beginning.

Why did you decide to create Amaal only two years ago?

I founded Amaal in response to the increasing demand for forward-thinking, community-focused developments that align with Dubai's ambitious urban vision. Drawing on my extensive experience and Ayana Holding's broad capabilities, I established Amaal as a dynamic force in the market—dedicated to redefining modern living while contributing meaningfully to the UAE's ongoing real estate growth and innovation.

What gives you confidence there is room for a new player in Dubai's booming real estate market? Dubai's ongoing real estate momentum and the influx of new developers reflect the strength and maturity of a healthy, competitive market. I believe that increased competition fuels innovation, elevates standards, and ultimately benefits buyers by ensuring diversity, choice, and resilience in the market. As a global destination, Dubai continues to attract a broad spectrum of investors, creating abundant opportunities for differentiated players to add meaningful value to the city's evolving urban landscape.

How does Amaal differentiate itself from other developers?

Our approach goes far beyond traditional development - we focus on creating vibrant, connected environments that prioritize livability, long-term value, and an elevated quality of life for both residents and investors. What truly sets Amaal apart is not just the integration of smart technology, but how we use it to enhance every aspect of the living experience. From intelligent energy systems and predictive maintenance to seamless community platforms and personalized digital services, our developments are designed to be intuitive, efficient, and responsive to modern lifestyles. We combine this with human-centric design - spaces that foster well-being, encourage connection, and reflect the evolving needs of our communities. At the heart of it all is a bespoke concierge offering that elevates every residence, delivering tailored, high-touch services that bring luxury, convenience, and hospitality into everyday life. This fusion of thoughtful innovation, precision design, and exceptional service defines the Amaal experience.

What is the relationship with Ayana Holding?

Ayana Holding serves as the partner company of Amaal, giving us access to a comprehensive ecosystem of services - from architecture and master planning to interior design and beyond. This integrated structure enables us to deliver holistic, high-quality developments while leveraging Ayana Holding's multidisciplinary expertise to ensure efficiency, creativity, and excellence across every stage of the project lifecycle.



What do you mean by "state-of-the-art sustainable practices and smart technologies"?

We focus on integrating advanced building materials, energy-efficient systems, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure—including smart home automation, security, and community management platforms. Our goal is to reduce environmental impact, elevate residents' quality of life, and ensure our developments are future-ready in an increasingly connected world.

How will you promote active community engagement?

At Amaal, we design our developments to foster genuine connection - through thoughtfully planned shared spaces, engaging community events, and amenities that bring people together. We actively listen to our residents and value their feedback, ensuring our communities continue to evolve in line with their needs and aspirations.

Can you expand on current projects?

Amaal's flagship project, Amaal 8 in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, represents the essence of our vision. The first phase sold out quickly, underscoring strong market demand, and we're now proud to announce a landmark partnership with MANSORY for its first-ever branded residence - a bespoke Dh1.8 billion development. Meticulously crafted with MANSORY's signature precision and design excellence, the project combines elevated luxury with smart living features to attract a global clientele. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, it sets a new benchmark for tailor-made, high-end living in Dubai.

How many further projects are planned?

Amaal has a strong and ambitious pipeline of projects underway, both in the UAE and abroad. We're leveraging Ayana Holding's broad expertise and network to deliver distinctive developments that reflect our long-term commitment to quality and innovation.

What is your long-term vision for Amaal?

I envision Amaal becoming a global benchmark for innovative, forward-thinking real estate - known not just for the quality of our developments, but for how we shape communities and redefine urban living. In ten years, I want Amaal to be synonymous with excellence, purpose-driven design, and lasting impact, contributing meaningfully to Dubai's and the UAE's position as a global leader in urban development.

Expected revenues for this year?

The strong sales performance of Amaal 8 - particularly the early sell-out of Phase 1 - speaks volumes. We're seeing robust demand, driven by international interest and positive market momentum, and we fully expect to surpass our initial revenue projections as a result.

Partnership with Mansory - why and how does it enhance your projects?

The partnership with MANSORY is a natural alignment of values - bringing together their legacy of bespoke craftsmanship and design innovation with Amaal's commitment to delivering distinctive, world-class living experiences. This collaboration allows us to offer a new standard of luxury that resonates with discerning buyers and sets Amaal apart in Dubai's competitive high-end property market.

Is Dubai's real estate market now stable and relatively immune to downturns?

Dubai's real estate market has seen its share of cycles, but today's landscape is significantly more stable and resilient. Investor confidence remains strong, driven by progressive regulatory reforms and the city's enduring global appeal. What reinforces this momentum is the growing diversity of buyers and the market's shift toward long-term, sustainable growth strategies that are redefining the sector for the better.

Why has Dubai been so successful in real estate?

Dubai's growth is driven by visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, and a forward-thinking regulatory environment that fosters innovation and global investment. The city's 3.1% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2024 - led by real estate, transport, finance, and technology - reflects this momentum. Major infrastructure upgrades and the development of Al Maktoum International Airport further highlight Dubai's future-focused planning.

Under the Urban Master Plan 2040, Dubai is targeting increased green spaces, improved mobility, and a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. Together, these efforts continue to position Dubai as a global model for innovative and resilient urban development.

Are you still surprised by Dubai's growth?

Despite decades in the industry, I remain deeply inspired by Dubai's relentless pace of progress and its ability to continuously redefine what's possible. I've had the privilege of contributing to some of the city's most iconic developments - landmarks that have helped shape the skyline and define Dubai's global identity. From large-scale masterplans to transformative infrastructure projects, each milestone reflects the vision and ambition that make this city truly exceptional. For me, Dubai is more than just a place of opportunity - it's a living canvas for innovation, and I'm proud that my journey continues to be part of its evolution.

Most memorable project at Emaar?

While I've had the privilege of leading many iconic developments, the projects that stand out most are those that have truly shaped Dubai's skyline and enriched community life. My work on transformative destinations such as Downtown Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Creek Harbour, and Arabian Ranches reflect a philosophy I've carried throughout my career: to build lasting legacies, not just structures. These developments were about more than architecture - they were about creating vibrant, connected communities that define how people live, interact, and experience the city. That same vision now drives my work at Amaal, where we continue to reimagine urban living with precision, elegance, and purpose.

What is key to success in real estate, and how important is the right team?

Long-term success isn't just about having the right strategy - it's about cultivating a mindset of innovation, resilience, and accountability. I believe in building teams that are not only talented, but also empowered to lead, take ownership, and challenge convention. Fostering a culture of excellence - where people feel inspired to perform at their best - is, to me, the most powerful foundation for sustainable growth.

Advice for young people who want to follow in your footsteps?

Young professionals thrive when they commit to continuous learning, embrace challenges as opportunities, and stay open to new ideas. Resilience, integrity, and hard work remain essential values, no matter how fast the world evolves. Surrounding oneself with passionate, talented individuals creates the right environment for growth, innovation, and meaningful contribution.