Mindvalley, a transformation platform founded by entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker Vishen Lakhiani, has chosen Eywa, a health-conscious and sustainable residential building in the Business Bay area of Dubai, as its space of excellence in the region.

Eywa, a part of the the Eywa Movement by the high-end boutique real estate developer R.Evolution, combines the design principles of traditional Hindu system of architecture, Vastu Shastra, with latest technologies to harmonize the building's energies and create an environment that supports the well-being and longevity of every resident. It won the World's Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development at the 2023 International Property Awards in London.

"At Mindvalley, we deeply believe that the space in which we live and work completely transforms our consciousness, productivity, and health. Eywa Movement is designed to create buildings that nurture humanism- mind, body, and spirit," said Lakhiani. "The founder of Eywa and the Eywa Movement, Alex Zagrebelny, is passionate about how buildings elevate human spirituality and wellbeing. MindValley has partnered with Eywa, because we share a deep connection in terms of values, spirit and mission."

Elaborating on the Eywa Movement and the partnership with Mindvalley, Alex Zagrebelny, CEO of R.Evolution, stated, "At R.Evolution, we create aesthetically superior, health-centric buildings of the next revolutionary generation of the real estate that pave the way for a brighter future. Mindvalley choosing Eywa as its home in the region proves that the Eywa Movement represents a common goal and that the value the Eywa Movement can bring to all our lives is endless and essential. The benefits of having the Mindvalley home in Eywa will be a huge advantage for its residents. Access to these brilliant minds on their doorstep through scheduled workshops exclusive to residents means that living in Eywa gives them something no other residence can offer."