Business France's Axel Baroux Welcomes The GCC Business Community To France For Vision Golfe 2024 Vision Golfe 2024 is expected to open new avenues for commercial partnerships between France and GCC countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2023, this year's edition of Vision Golfe, an annual event that fosters trade cooperation between France and the GCC countries, is scheduled to happen from June 4-5, 2024, at the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris.

Speaking about the event to Entrepreneur Middle East, Axel Baroux, Regional Director for the Middle East at Business France (the organizer of Vision Golfe), and French Trade and Invest Commissioner to the UAE, said that the two-day event was developed with the ambition to become "the largest and the best business event between France and the GCC countries."

"We've already got very strong economic ties [between France and the GCC], but the idea is to grow them even further, to develop business and investments," adds Baroux. "Our trade exchange is already at about EUR25 billion annually, our cross investments are similar, but we believe that we can do even better."

According to Baroux, Vision Golfe 2024 will open new avenues for commercial partnerships between France and GCC countries. "This event will present a lot of opportunities within networking sessions, workshops, panels, concrete B2B meetings, and dedicated business connections between both public and private sector companies," he says. "All businesses are welcome to join, the event is absolutely free of charge."

Registrations for Vision Golfe 2024 are open until May 31, 2024 here.

