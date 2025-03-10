Vladimir Razuvaev on Yango Tech's Bold AI-Powered Vision for MENA The Yango Tech Chief Executive discusses the unification of B2B offerings and how AI is transforming industries across the region

By Mina Vucic

Yango Tech

Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, to discuss the company's latest transformation—one that signals a new era for AI-driven business solutions in the MENA region. At a recent event in Dubai, Yango Group unveiled the unification of its B2B offerings under Yango Tech, streamlining a wide range of AI-powered services into a single, integrated ecosystem. The move is set to redefine how businesses in retail, logistics, cloud computing, and advertising harness technology to scale, optimize operations, and drive innovation.

For Razuvaev, this is more than just a rebrand—it's a strategic shift toward simplifying digital transformation for businesses across the region. "Companies today are looking for seamless, AI-driven solutions that eliminate inefficiencies and open new opportunities for growth," he explains. "Yango Tech was created to meet these needs, offering a single platform that integrates cutting-edge automation, AI, and cloud computing into a unified experience."

Under Razuvaev's leadership, Yango Tech is focusing on delivering AI-powered automation for warehouses, autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, scalable cloud computing, and advanced digital advertising tools. By bringing these capabilities together under one ecosystem, the company aims to remove the complexity of working with multiple service providers, allowing businesses to focus on agility and expansion.

With MENA's industries rapidly evolving, Yango Tech's entry into the market is timely. As businesses increasingly turn to AI to stay competitive, Razuvaev sees Yango Tech as a key enabler of this transformation. "Our goal is to make AI technology more accessible, more efficient, and ultimately more impactful for businesses of all sizes," he says.

Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

