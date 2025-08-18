Betting Big on Arab Brilliance: Meet Maharat Co-Founders Arman Khederlarian and Bassem Jamaleddine

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Arman Khederlarian and Bassem Jamaleddine co-founded Maharat, an edutainment hub for masterclasses powered by Arab thought leaders, they set out with a clear mission: to become the go-to platform for anyone across the Arab world who wants to improve their lives, personally or professionally. But beneath the surface of skills and storytelling lies something deeper—an attempt to reclaim Arab narrative, identity, and aspiration.

"Our vision is for Maharat to inspire and empower everyone to reach their full potential. At the same time, we feel a deep responsibility to preserve and document the wisdom, lessons, and experiences of the Arab world's most successful and inspiring figures," Khederlarian says. "We don't want this knowledge to be lost, we want to make it accessible for future generations, creating a lasting archive of Arab excellence." Jamaleddine adds, "On a global level, we're also driven by the desire to reshape the narrative around the Arab world. For too long, the region has been misrepresented on the world stage. We believe Maharat can help change that by highlighting the incredible talent, innovation, and leadership that exists here, across business, arts, science, and more."

In addition to democratizing access to the highest calibre of Arab knowledge, experience, and mentorship, Khederlarian and Jamaleddine's carefully curated, cinematic courses address a critical challenge in education: studies show that individuals forget up to 90% of newly acquired information within a week. "What makes the difference for someone fully internalizing and retaining what they learnt is how the information is delivered," Khederlarian explains. "That's why we focus on bringing the biggest Arab icons and capturing their expertise in cinematic and highly engaging formats - so that we can enable impactful education which is also entertaining and inspiring."

Since launching in 2023, Maharat has released eight masterclasses featuring the likes of Brands For Less founder Toufic Kreidieh, Syrian actor Kosai Khauli, Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama, Palestinian chef Salam Dakkak, and celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad. The platform has attracted a global audience, with users from over 100 countries. Its digital presence includes more than 200,000 social media followers, over 1.5 million unique website visitors, and upwards of 100 million online impressions.

The Maharat team after shooting a masterclass. Image courtesy Maharat

Each Maharat masterclass is a deeply personalized and thoughtfully curated experience, tailored closely to the strengths and unique journey of the instructor. The co-founders highlight that Maharat does not deliver generic academic content, but that their team works hand-in-hand with every instructor to ensure their masterclass reflects their expertise, lessons learnt, and real-world insights. "From a production standpoint, we've fine-tuned a highly efficient and professional process," Khederlarian says. "Thanks to our robust pre-production processes, each masterclass is typically filmed over just one to two days, with instructors arriving fully prepped. The final masterclass is usually one to three hours long, broken down into bite-sized chapters that each focus on a specific, practical lesson, making the content impactful and easy to apply."

Jamaleddine adds that each Maharat masterclass goes beyond surface-level advice, delivering both practical skills and meaningful personal stories from some of the Arab world's most influential figures. "Our goal is for users to walk away not only with a solid understanding of the subject, but also with actionable tools they can apply in their careers or creative pursuits," he says. The selection process is rooted in one non-negotiable principle: every instructor must be among the very best in the Arab world in their field. Khederlarian explains that an instructor may qualify in a number of ways. "They could be a household name or major celebrity, they could represent a well-respected brand or institution, or they may be an individual who has achieved remarkable success in their industry, even if they're not widely known to the public. What matters is that they are the best possible person to teach the topic, and that their voice resonates authentically with our audience."

The preparation phase typically lasts between 2 to 4 weeks, depending on the instructor. During this period, the Maharat team conducts a series of collaborative planning sessions to develop a masterclass that reflects the instructor's unique perspective and expertise. "Our internal team of researchers and writers works behind the scenes to align the content with audience interests, focusing on delivering personalized, story-driven, and practical learning experiences," Jamaleddine says.

Brands For Less founder Toufic Kreidieh delivering a masterclass on Maharat. Image courtesy Maharat

Maharat was initially bootstrapped by its co-founders, who invested personally in the early stages to bring the concept to life. After developing a clear strategy and business plan, the platform secured initial support from a group of angel investors at the idea stage. Following the production of the first masterclass, Maharat went on to raise several million dollars in funding from prominent venture capital firms, strategic family offices, well-known regional figures, and experienced angel investors from across the Arab world and beyond.

Speaking of their future goals, Jamaleddine says, "First, to continue growing our content portfolio across diverse and in-demand topics, so that Maharat becomes the go-to platform for personal and professional development in the Arab world. Second, to scale our user base to positively impact the lives of as many people as possible. And third, to roll out a major B2B strategy, partnering with forward-thinking businesses and government entities to offer Maharat as a learning and development tool to benefit their teams while also being aligned with national and organizational goals and objectives." Instructor names are not disclosed prior to the official launch of each masterclass, in line with confidentiality agreements and to maintain an element of surprise for users.

A Maharat masterclass with Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama. Image courtesy Maharat

However, Khederlarian notes that there are several dream instructors the team aspires to feature in future masterclasses. "As football fans, Mohamed Salah would be incredible, not just for his talent on the pitch but for the inspiration he represents to millions across the Arab world," he says. "In the business world, icons like Mohamed Alabbar have shaped the region's economy and would offer so much value. We'd also love to spotlight extraordinary Arab women such as Lubna Olayan, who's been a trailblazer in both leadership and impact." Having grown up in Lebanon, Khederlarian and Jamaleddine have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of education and upskilling.

"We observed how individuals from underserved backgrounds were able to significantly improve their lives and those of their families by pursuing education and acquiring valuable skills that led to meaningful career opportunities," Khederlarian says. "Education is not a luxury; it's a fundamental right. And everyone, regardless of background, should have access to the highest quality education possible. Because that's what enables people to realize their full potential, change their lives for the better, and contribute meaningfully to the world."

Celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad featured on a Maharat masterclass. Image courtesy Maharat

When it comes to what defines Arab achievers across industries, Jamaleddine points out to resilience. "While resilience is a trait shared by successful people everywhere, in the Arab world it carries even more weight," he explains. "Many people in the region face difficult social and economic realities, yet they continue to move forward with quiet strength, holding on to their goals with resilience, self-belief, and dedication. These soft skills, like perseverance and confidence, are often the true keys to lasting success. And through Maharat's inspirational content, we aim to instill this mindset in everyone. We want viewers to not only learn practical skills but also develop the mental strength and confidence to overcome their own challenges, just like the icons they admire."

Plus, Jamaleddine adds, the Arab world cannot be represented through a single lens—it is shaped by a rich tapestry of perspectives, ideologies, and experiences. "We believe it's crucial to foster mutual understanding and appreciation across these differences, to encourage people to listen to each other, respect varying viewpoints, and see diversity as a strength," he says. "That's something we're committed to highlighting through Maharat: that bringing together different voices and perspectives creates a richer, more connected, and more empowered Arab world."

A Maharat masterclass with Syrian actor Kosai Khauli. Image courtesy Maharat

With professional experience rooted in corporate environments, the co-founders were accustomed to structured planning, clear strategies, and predictable outcomes. However, launching Maharat as their first entrepreneurial venture revealed the distinct challenges of the startup world. "One of the biggest lessons we've learned is that no matter how detailed your plan is, you need to be prepared for constant change," Khederlarian says. "There's a quote by Mike Tyson that captures it perfectly: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.' And that's exactly what entrepreneurship feels like at times."

Jamaleddine adds, "You have to stay agile, think on your feet, and adapt in real-time to what the market throws at you. It's not enough to plan, you must be hyper-aware of your environment, ready to react, problem-solve, and let go of initial ideas when needed. Being overly attached to a single approach or perspective can hold you back. Flexibility, objectivity, and a solution-oriented mindset are essential for navigating this unpredictable space."The Maharat journey has shown that entrepreneurial success isn't about perfect planning but about continuous evolution—and that is what Arman Khederlarian and Bassem Jamaleddine have embraced every step of the way. By combining strategic thinking with adaptability, they've built a platform that not only reflects the richness of the Arab world but also redefines how knowledge is shared across it.