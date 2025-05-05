Mouhajer started his interior design company straight after graduation in 1999. In has grown into one of the most successful firms in the region, with a reputation for flawless quality and cutting-edge technology.

Maher Mouhajer has a lot to smile about. The CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting the company he founded in 1999, is on a roll. "We transform ordinary residential spaces to luxury homes to create luxury, comfort and magnificence," he says. That is an understatement. The company has become game changers when it comes to interior designing, bringing perfectly executed residential and commercial interior solutions.

Mouhajer Design is now at the forefront of international interior designing, having successfully completed world class projects across the region. We were always thinking out of the box, we always seek excellence through innovative ideas in hotel designs, engineering and architecture and recently in contracting. We try and bring a unique touch to each project," he says.

From the Club Lounge at the Address Boulevard to the Grand Hyatt Prince Suite, villas in Jumeirah Island to Meydan, the company's unique touch can be found in some of the region's most prestigious hotels, villas and commercial properties. "Our interior designing goes beyond just design and aesthetics. Mouhajer clubs' architecture, engineering and interior designing bind together to create luxury experiences. Our interior designing presents genuine artistry and modernity. From heritage designs to contemporary styles," he says. Over 400 projects have been handed over, with expansion into Syria, Qatar, Turkey and the UK.

With over 2,000 staff, it is currently active in landmark commercial, residential and hospitality projects including the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, The Kempinski Dubai mall, The Grand Hyatt Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai and a whole sway of villas in District One of MBR City.

For Mouhajer, no project is too small, too big, too complex, or too ambitious. "To me the reason for success is I'm passionate about what I'm doing. I studied some thing that I love and my dream after graduation was to launch a company. I also aspired for this company to be on the international stage, and that's what we have been able to do," he says.

One of the key reasons the company has stayed ahead of the curve is it has expanded into construc tion, with a dedicated contracting arm. When it comes to hotels, Mouhajer doesn't just do interiors – structural engineering, MEP, architecture and furniture design – it has pretty much become a one stop shop. It helps that the interior design market in the UAE alone is estimated to be worth around US$13 billion a year, and on track to cross US$18 billion by 2032, according to Verified Market Research data.

Dubai, with rapid urban ization, luxury real estate development and growing investment in creative industries, is fueling much of the growth. Globally, the interior design industry is valued at US$145 billion, rising to US$248 billion by 2034. These are big numbers which means not only is this a lucrative industry to operate in, but staying ahead of the pack is also key. When it comes to risk taking, innovation and constant and evolving creativity, you get the sense that Mouhajer is at the forefront.

He explains: "There is no doubt that this market is growing fast, especially last five years in GCC and more so in Dubai. We are always looking to do something different, and we introduced technique of using wide glass instead of walls and windows. In the UAE, people are often escaping the sun and always try avoiding it. So, we dared to bypass this convention and decided we will use wide glass instead of walls. We believed this was the future, and now it is something all other companies are doing."

As for Mouhajer's own personal favorite style of design, he says he is drawn more towards contemporary and art deco style. "But in recent years I have been focusing more on modern designs, that is my new passion. But at the end of the day, the client always has his own ideas, so we try to align with him, with our ideas, and give guidance. What matters is at the end of the day they are satisfied with the results."

Not one to stand still, he is also closely studying artificial intelligence and how it can be adapted to his businesses. He has sent some of his executives to South Korea, China, and Japan so they are up to speed on the very latest technologies. In fact, when it comes to teamwork – and choosing the right people – this it seems is another field in which he really excels.

"Building a truly passionate and expert team is less about difficulty and more about a deliberate journey! It's not something that happens overnight, but rather a continuous process of nurturing talent and fostering a shared sense of purpose. Think of it like cultivating a vibrant garden. You need to carefully select the right seeds (talented individuals), provide fertile ground (a supportive and growth-oriented environment), and consistently tend to them (offer opportunities for learning and development). Sometimes, you'll find naturally enthusiastic sprouts, while others might need a little more sunshine and encouragement to truly blossom," he says, adding: "The real magic happens when individual passions align with a common mission. When people feel deeply connected to what they're doing and see how their expertise contributes to a larger goal, that's where you find that incredible drive and dedication. So, while there are certainly challenges in finding the right people and creating the right culture, the rewards of having a passionate expert team – the innovation, the dedication, the sheer energy – are absolutely worth the effort. It's an ongoing investment, but one that yields remarkable returns."

The sheer size and scale of the company, and the range of proj ects and services it is involved in, are more than enough proof of remarkable returns. But for Mouhajer himself, although he is now at the top of the tree, it wasn't always this way. "At first it was very hard; I almost had no means to fund this operation. I am from a middle-class family and my dad passed away when I was still at university," he says, adding: "With will and determination I made a plan, and I literally worked every day and night to make it happen. My focus was on building a good reputation. For people to trust you, reputation is everything. Handing over projects on time, and with flawless quality. That's what you must do." And that is exactly what he is doing.

