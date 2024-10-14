The traditional model of lengthy training sessions is becoming obsolete, as the shelf life of tech skills is shrinking significantly.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) reshapes industries and job roles, the need for upskilling and reskilling has never been more urgent. This transformation is not just about adapting to new technologies but also about fostering a culture of continuous learning to ensure long-term organizational success. HR leaders are at the forefront of this evolution, guiding their organizations through the complexities of workforce development in an age of rapid technological advancement.



The accelerating pace of change

The rise of GenAI and other technological advancements has introduced an unprecedented pace of change in the workplace. HR experts emphasize now the ability to quickly learn and apply new skills coining the term "learning agility" as a crucial element for future success. The traditional model of lengthy training sessions is becoming obsolete, as the shelf life of tech skills is shrinking significantly. This rapid evolution necessitates a shift towards "micro-learning" and integrating learning opportunities directly into daily workflows.



Global perspectives on reskilling

The urgency of reskilling is not confined to any single region; it's a global imperative. For instance, Japan is grappling with a shrinking and aging workforce, which is impacting productivity. To address this, the Japanese government has pledged $7.5 billion over the next five years for reskilling programs aimed at revitalizing the workforce. This initiative includes job coaching, education, and job placement services. Companies like Cyberagent are also proactively reskilling their employees, with dedicated centers focused on transitioning workers into IT roles.

On a global scale, the World Economic Forum's Reskilling Revolution program aims to reskill 1.1 billion workers by 2030. This initiative involves a coalition of businesses and nonprofits working together to address the growing need for reskilling across various sectors. The initiative underscores the universal nature of the reskilling challenge and the collaborative effort required to tackle it.

Related: The Talent Retention Tug-Of-War: Strategic Imperatives For HR Leaders In The MENA Region

The role of HR leaders

In this landscape, HR leaders play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. Key strategies include:

Creating a skills-driven culture

HR leaders should prioritize skills development as a core aspect of their organizational strategy. This involves not only identifying current and future skill needs but also aligning learning opportunities with business objectives.

Build customized learning opportunities

Leveraging generative AI and other technologies can create tailored learning experiences. For instance, IBM's SkillsBuild platform offers modular, industry-recognized credentials aligned with evolving job market needs. This approach ensures that employees receive relevant and actionable training that enhances their job capabilities. Incorporating such training with daily work processes leads to new skills being acquired as well as performance of day-to-day duties. For example, IBM's AI upskilling development program includes courses on strategic essentials and practical applications, such as marketing or coding, which are directly relevant to employees' roles.

Fostering recognition and incentives

Recognizing and rewarding employees for their learning achievements is crucial for motivating continuous skill development. This could include certifications, promotions, or other forms of acknowledgment.

Allocating dedicated learning time

To integrate learning into everyday work, employers should provide dedicated time for skill development. This approach helps employees balance their regular duties with ongoing learning.

Ensuring purposeful alignment

Learning opportunities should be relevant and aligned with the organization's strategic goals. Curated and diverse learning resources can enhance the effectiveness of upskilling efforts.

Encouraging knowledge sharing

Creating platforms for employees to share their learning experiences can foster a collaborative learning environment and enhance overall organizational knowledge.

HR leaders must also build a resilient infrastructure for learning, one that supports experimentation and embraces the possibility of failure as part of the learning process. Providing access to resources, encouraging feedback, and promoting a growth mindset are essential components of a successful upskilling strategy.

As organizations navigate the complexities of the GenAI era, upskilling and reskilling will be central to maintaining a competitive edge. HR leaders must champion these efforts, driving initiatives that align with the rapidly changing technological landscape and the evolving needs of the workforce. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and embracing innovative approaches to skill development, HR leaders can ensure their organizations are well-positioned to thrive in the future of work.