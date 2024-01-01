Jana Haounji
Recruiter, The Career Club
Jana Haounji is a seasoned recruiter with diversified experience across different industries, fast-moving and slow-paced, from retail, construction, academia, non-governmental organizations, and recently, startups. She is passionate about human relations, and striving when building connections. Throughout her career, she managed to streamline the recruitment life-cycle in companies she worked at and implemented industry-specific best practices. Jana is a certified HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management, and she also holds a master’s degree in business administration. Her areas of expertise are in digital recruitment, interviews, and HR in the workplace.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Keeping Your Remote Workforce Engaged: The How-To
Ever since the whole world shifted towards remote working (or enabled it in a way or form), many factors seem to affect whether employees stay or leave.
Achieving Diversity In The Workplace Is Enabling Organizations To Win The War For Talent
Diversity and inclusion in the workplace require leadership commitment, established policies, concrete plans, and middle-management's buy in.
The Gig Economy Can Be A Win-Win Situation For Both Workers And The Job Market
Freelance has become the new normal, and both individuals and companies are no longer afraid of making the jump.
"The Great Resignation," And The Future Of The Workplace
Studies find that employees no longer wish to work a 9-5 kind of job at the expense of their lives.