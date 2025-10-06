ANAX Developments has partnered with global fashion powerhouse ELLE to launch ELLE Residences Dubai Islands, marking ELLE's first branded residences in the Middle East. Blending fashion, lifestyle, and architecture, the project redefines luxury living in Dubai with design-driven homes, world-class amenities, and a vision that celebrates individuality and contemporary style.

Dubai's luxury real estate landscape just got its next headline-maker. At a glittering launch event that felt more like a film premiere than a property unveiling, ANAX Developments officially introduced ELLE Residences Dubai Islands — a partnership that brings together the global fashion and lifestyle powerhouse ELLE, owned by France's Lagardère Group, and one of Dubai's fastest-rising developers.

Set for completion in Q3 2027, the project marks ELLE's first-ever foray into the Middle East's branded residences market — and it's launching in unmistakably Dubai fashion. With its fusion of design, lifestyle, and culture, ELLE Residences aims to redefine what branded living can mean in one of the world's most competitive luxury markets.

Following ELLE's debut residential tower in Miami, the Dubai Islands project cements the brand's next chapter — one where style meets skyline.

"Dubai is a city that thrives on creativity, ambition, and global appeal — and this is exactly what ELLE Residences represents," said Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding. "This partnership isn't just about introducing an international icon to the region; it's about creating homes that speak to the rhythm of life here — bold, connected, and always evolving."

The development will feature 91 apartments and 7 townhouses, priced between AED 3,200 and AED 3,600 per sq ft, each designed to combine intimacy, privacy, and sweeping views of the Gulf. Every home will reflect ELLE's signature aesthetic — a mix of fashion, beauty, culture, lifestyle, and society — with interiors by The One Atelier and architectural consultation by ARQUINAUT. Expect sculptural fireplaces, bespoke wallpapers, and marble detailing that mirror the brand's magazine-worthy appeal.

For Constance Benqué, CEO of ELLE International and Lagardère News, the Dubai project is about more than extending a brand — it's about evolving it.

"ELLE stands for innovation, style, and cultural relevance," she said. "Dubai's rise as a global capital for luxury living makes it the perfect place for this next step. ELLE Residences will set a new benchmark for what branded residences can deliver — a destination that celebrates joy, individuality, and contemporary spirit."

Designed as a wellness-driven community, ELLE Residences Dubai Islands will feature rooftop pools, private spas, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, and social lounges — all complemented by 24-hour concierge and valet services. It's a place where architecture and emotion meet; where the experience of living feels as curated as a magazine spread.

For Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments, the project embodies Dubai's forward-looking real estate movement: "ELLE Residences offers direct beachfront access, sweeping sea views, and proximity to cultural and retail destinations. It represents the convergence of fashion, lifestyle, and real estate — a combination that defines Dubai's new era."

That "new era" was on full display at the launch event, which was attended by celebrities including Nancy Ajram, Nora Fatehi, and Sidharth Malhotra, and featured a Manish Malhotra runway show. It wasn't just an unveiling — it was a statement of intent: Dubai's branded residences are no longer just about luxury; they're about identity.

Branded residences are fast becoming one of the most lucrative intersections between fashion and real estate. For global media groups like Lagardère, the shift toward lifestyle licensing — from ELLE Cafés and Spas to fully realized living spaces — represents a strategic expansion of brand equity.

For Dubai developers, meanwhile, it's a way to tap into the emotional capital of global icons, offering buyers more than property — offering belonging.

As sales open for ELLE Residences Dubai Islands, the message is clear: the future of luxury real estate is experiential, emotive, and brand-led. And in a city that has built its reputation on blending ambition with artistry, ANAX and ELLE's collaboration might just be the next great cover story.

