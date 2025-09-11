You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of the 2025 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's annual Follow The Leader series, where the region's business leaders share strategies, sector insights, and the professional challenges they navigate on the path to success.

It was a shared family interest that has propelled Emirati sisters Amna and Hamda al Qubaisi onto the track, empowering them to redefine what it means to compete in a male-dominated sport. The two sisters credit their father, Khaled Al Qubaisi, the first Emirati racing driver to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, for their love of the sport. "What initially drew me to motorsport was the desire to bond with my father, who was my biggest inspiration as a racing driver himself," Amna says. "From that connection, my passion for the sport naturally grew." Hamda adds, "I watched my sister in karting for one year until I decided to jump into a kart and try it for myself. Amna inspired me to get into Motorsports and she's the main reason I got into the sport initially."

Amna Al Qubaisi made history as the first Emirati female racing driver to compete internationally, while her younger sister, Hamda Al Qubaisi, carved her own place in the record books as the first female in Italian Formula 4 history to claim a podium finish. As they reflect on their journeys, they share the defining moments that have shaped who they are — both on and off the track. "The most defining moment for me has been seeing my country's flag raised on the podium after a race win," Amna says. "It's an incredible honor—one that I constantly strive to experience again and again. That feeling has shaped me into someone with a tougher mindset, a stronger personality, and a deep commitment to always give 100%. It's made me an all-or-nothing kind of person."

For Hamda, getting into single seaters was a tough experience. "Just jumping into a car and competing at high levels definitely made me stronger and also being able to make a name for myself in such a prestigious championship is definitely a big accomplishment," she says. "That defining moment would be my podium in Misano, it helped me gain confidence in myself as a person on and off track and just made me a more hard working person."

Speaking about the biggest obstacles they faced, Amna and Hamda say it was not only in competing against men, but in finding the funding and support to continue their racing careers. "There were countless moments where I had to work incredibly hard just to secure the right sponsors and backing," she adds. "But those challenges taught me never to take anything for granted. I've learned to treat every race as if it could be my last, and that mindset pushes me to keep working hard—both on myself and in pursuit of my career."

For Hamda, it was about gaining self- confidence on the race track. "I feel like being a female in the sport was very challenging and gaining respect from other competitors was impor- tant," she says. Motorsports is as much mental as it is physical.

How do the sisters prepare themselves—emotionally, physically, and strategically—before a big race? "I'm naturally a very confident person, so it doesn't take much to get into the right mindset," Amna says. "I go through my usual warmups and review the final bits of data before getting in the car. I always stay calm and composed—it helps me stay focused without letting any pressure affect my performance."

Hamda has honed a set of strategies to get herself into the ideal mindset before every race. "I do utilize my surroundings as much as possible, I like to distract myself by talking to mechanics or my engineers before the race, I also like listening to music as it helps me be more motivated and charged and I would say always warming up before jumping into the car is a routine for me," she says. Both sisters raced in the F1 Academy, a series designed to develop young female drivers, and were part of the Red Bull Academy Program. In 2025, they joined Team Virage to compete in the Ligier European Series, marking their transition to endurance racing.

On this journey, they draw strength and insight from each other. "One of the most valuable lessons I've learned from my sister— both as an athlete and as a person—is to take things step by step," Amna says. "I tend to expect myself to get everything right all at once, but that mindset can sometimes lead to things spiraling out of control. Taking a more gradual approach has taught me to be patient, make steady progress, and appreciate the small improvements along the way." Hamda adds, "I think for me I was always very cautious and I overthink and being around Amna helped me push myself to jump out of my comfort zone and not care so much about what people say or think of me."

The sisters take great pride in representing the UAE on global racing circuits, but Amna feels that they also carry the responsibility of representing the female community. "I take that role seriously," she says. "I always strive to carry myself with kindness and respect, while also showing my competitive spirit. It's important to me to demonstrate that women in the UAE are strong, resilient, and capable of competing at the highest levels." Hamda adds, "It's definitely a feeling that is indescribable, to be able to hold my flag up high on a podium is definitely something very special to me and to give back to my country in this way means a lot to me."

When asked about their long-term goals, Amna hopes to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and to see more women from the UAE competing on the global motorsport stage. Hamda echoes the same sentiment. "I definitely see myself breaking boundaries and creating opportunities for many women who ever want to get into a male dominated feel," she says. "I am not just making a name for myself i'm also creating a path for those who want to follow."

TREP TALK: Amna and Hamda al Qubaisi's Tips for Enterprising Women

"Believe in yourself relentlessly because confidence is everything. People may doubt you, but what truly matters is the strength of your own belief in your abilities."

"Work twice as hard and stay twice as focused In industries where you're the minority, you'll have to prove yourself more often."

"Stay true to who you are. Never feel like you have to change yourself to fit in."

"Go for the impossible. Work hard for your dreams and grab the opportunity that comes your way."