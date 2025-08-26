Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, joined Entrepreneur Middle East's podcast to share how the company has grown from a ride-hailing app into a global digital ecosystem spanning 30+ countries. With a hyperlocal approach and initiatives like "Go to the Fields," he outlined Yango's vision to reach one billion users while staying true to its startup spirit.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, recently joined Entrepreneur Middle East on Paradigm to share his journey leading one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the world. Based in Dubai, Yango's headquarters, Daniil embodies a hands-on leadership style driven by constant presence in the markets where the company operates.

Since its launch in 2018, Yango has expanded far beyond ride-hailing, now active in 30+ countries with services in mobility, e-commerce, fintech, entertainment, AI, and more. Daniil credits this rapid growth to the company's hyperlocal approach — adapting each product to local cultures, consumer needs, and market challenges. Whether it's integrating minibuses in Lima, launching rickshaw services in Pakistan, or tailoring AI assistants like Yasmina to speak Khaleeji Arabic, Yango is designed to fit seamlessly into people's daily lives.

On the podcast, Daniil shared how Yango's "Go to the Fields" initiative — where leadership and employees step into the shoes of drivers, couriers, and partners — ensures the company never loses touch with reality on the ground. He also discussed Yango's expansion into B2B solutions, from robotics to retail tech, and the importance of empowering regional teams with autonomy while maintaining a unified global vision.

With a background in science and engineering, Daniil's career path to CEO was unconventional — but one that shaped his analytical, detail-driven approach to leadership. Looking ahead, his ambition is clear: reaching one billion Yango users globally within the next decade while staying true to the company's startup spirit of curiosity, adaptability, and relentless hustle.