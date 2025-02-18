"My vision was always to create an institution that empowers traders while contributing to the evolution of financial markets," Taher says.

Trust is everything," says Naser Taher, founder and Chairman, Multi Bank Group, one of the world's largest and most regulated financial derivatives institutions. "People need to believe in the systems and institutions they engage with in this industry."

Taher has certainly gained people's trust- since launching MultiBank Group in 2005 in California, his brainchild has grown to serve over a million clients across 100 countries, with daily trading volumes exceeding USD$25.6 billion. "One aspect I am particularly proud of is our leadership in regulatory oversight," Taher says. "In a time when trust in financial organizations is more important than ever, we have built a group regulated by over 16 authorities across five continents. This commitment to compliance has cemented our reputation as a trusted, client-focused organization." If there is one feature that connects the dots of Taher's 36-years-long career, it would be - in his own words - "a passion for progress."

Early in his career, he leapt at every chance to achieve remarkable results. This includes leading a major infrastruc ture project where he oversaw the construction of a six-lane highway from Jordan to Iraq, or managing a fleet of 23 ships which allowed him to build his expertise in logistics and large-scale operations. Taking different routes at times also served him well- in the 1990s, he founded the first private airline company in Eastern Europe, and in parallel, played a key role in Ireland's largest banking syndicate.

Over the years, Taher also worked with several prominent financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Barclays, UBS, Merrill Lynch, and Credit Suisse. His genuine commitment to driving innovation in global markets led to a number of industry accolades - in 2010, Taher was appointed Senior Counsellor to the Chinese Government of Tianjin, and in 2016, he was honored to serve as Honorary Chief Financial Advisor to the Chinese Central Financial Government. In Hong Kong, he received the prestigious Le Fonti Award for CEO of the Year in the Hong Kong Financial Services sector in 2019. In the UAE, he was again recognized by Le Fonti as the Chairman of the Year awardee, and also named one of the Top 100 Leaders by Entrepreneur Middle East. Armed with knowledge and experience, Taher envisioned creating a space where traders of all levels could access fair, transparent, and secure financial markets, and MultiBank Group was born in California in 2005.

Today, MultiBank Group is renowned for its innova tive trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service. With a dedicated team of 1,000 professionals across 25 global offices, who are supported by over 100 affiliates on five continents, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. "At MultiBank Group, innovation and regulation go hand in hand. Instead of seeing compli ance as a constraint, we embrace it as a framework that fosters growth and drives progress," Taher explains. "These guidelines continually inspire us to refine our products, systems, and internal processes."

Proof of the success of Taher's strategy is in the numbers- in 2023, the Group achieved notable financial growth, with revenue increasing by 10% from $279.5 million in 2022 to $306.6 million. Daily trading volumes hit $25.6 billion in 2024 which is a significant increase from the volumes in 2023. Over the past two decades, Taher has witnessed the derivatives landscape transforming significantly. "When we first entered the industry, the focus was on traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and commodi ties, with limited access for retail traders," he explains. "However, rapid progress introduced high-frequency trading, algorithmic strategies, and AI-powered systems, changing how transactions are executed. We embraced these innovations early, launching fully automated platforms to enhance client experiences."

As we start talking about the cutting-edge solutions tailored to traders and investors worldwide that the Group has released to date, Taher first mentions Forex Exchange Communication Network, which commenced operations in 2016 under the name MultiBank Exchange. "This step was undertaken by our board in support of the FX Global Code of Conduct which was decided by a panel of 21 central banks worldwide," Taher explains.

More recently, the Group launched MEX Exchange which is the world's first interbank trading exchange. As such, it revolutionizes the financial landscape by integrating an advanced matching engine, a cutting-edge prime brokerage settlement system, and the latest blockchain technology to meet banks' and institutions' requirements for transpar ency, reliability, and trust. "With its unique market position, technological advancements, and strategic location, MEX Exchange is a project of strategic impor tance, with the potential for significant global impact," Taher explains. "It is poised not only to reshape institu tional trading worldwide but also to cement its host city's position as a major international financial hub."

Furthermore, the Group also launched the UAE Contracts for Difference (CFD) shares on its innovative MultiBank Plus App and MT5 platform, which enables traders to trade Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) shares and a wider range of products by using just one account on a single platform. Taher adds that one of the most notable industry shifts has been the rise of digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, which has brought new opportunities to the sector. "The surge in demand for crypto-based derivatives has attracted a younger, tech-savvy demographic, prompting us to introduce solutions like MultiBank.io Crypto Exchange App, designed to cater to their needs," Taher says. "So, the industry itself has seen significant product innovation, from tradi tional instruments, like futures and options, to more complex offerings, such as tokenized assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) products. At MultiBank Group, we have embraced blockchain technol ogy, allowing traders to access real-world asset pairs and trade them through digital platforms."

Going forward, Taher believes that digital assets and blockchain technology will continue to drive growth, driving a surge in crypto asset derivatives, tokenized instruments, and DeFi adoption. "I am confident that these innovations will become integral to most portfolios over the next decade, enabling new levels of efficiency and innovation," he says. "As this shift unfolds, compliance and regulatory frameworks will increasingly focus on client protection, transparency, and risk management, particularly in retail trading,"

To that end, MultiBank Group launched MultiBank-AI, a division dedicated to integrating AI into their internal processes and client services to boost efficiency and enhance the customer experi ence. "Blockchain adds security and transparency, and we're pioneering ways for clients to trade cryptocur rencies versus traditional assets combined with a state-of-the-art social copy trading platform, creating new opportunities in finance," Taher explains.

In addition to expanding their product portfolio, MultiBank Group has adopted a global expansion plan by establishing a strong presence in key hubs across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. With all this, Taher plans to keep MultiBank Group at the forefront of the financial services sector; however, in doing so, he remains unapologetic about upholding the highest industry standards. "Our legal, risk, and compliance teams work closely with product development to ensure that every new product or feature meets the necessary requirements. We adapt swiftly and maintain a competitive edge by maintaining open communication with govern ing bodies and staying updated on evolving policies. This proactive approach has allowed us to remain agile and consistently innovate in dynamic areas such as derivatives, digital assets, and advanced trading technologies."

As we end our conversation, Taher reveals more details about the MultiBank Group Ecosystem, which is driven by three key pillars that support the Group's token (MBG) and a multi-asset approach to business operations. "With a vision for a seamless trading experience, we are excited to launch the MultiBank-backed utility token," Taher says. "This token will streamline internal transactions, offer staking opportu nities, and integrate DeFi solutions, further enhancing our financial ecosystem."

The three pillars of the MultiBank Group Ecosystem include the Group's traditional finance ecosystem that ensures stability and innovation within conventional financial markets. Secondly, there is MultiBank Exchange Institutional Electronic Communication Network (ECN), which is one of the Group's most significant financial projects for 2025-2026, that is set to establish the first inter-bank trading platform in the GCC and emerging markets. And thirdly, MultiBank IO (Crypto Arm) is built on the latest technology to offer spot and derivatives trading and will be the first platform offering real world assets, including gold and silver traded against established crypto currencies, seamlessly bridging traditional markets with block chain and cryptocurrency opportunities.

'Trep Talk: Naser Taher, founder and Chairman, MultiBank Group, Advises Entrepreneurs

Maintain trust "Make trust and transparency a top priority. In finance, if customers don't have confidence in your business, you won't make it. Ensure all your dealings—with customers, regulators, or partners—are clear and open. This focus builds long-term loyalty and sets your business apart."

Stay agile "The sector evolves quickly, driven by tech, regulations, and market shifts. Being able to adapt is a must. Take on new ideas, keep up with the latest trends, and be ready to change your strategies when needed. For example, adopting blockchain and digital assets early on has allowed us to maintain a competitive edge."

Invest in a strong team "A company is only as strong as the people behind it. Work with staff who believe in your goals and give them the resources and freedom to do their best. Creating a team that works well together and trusts each other matters as much as having a good business plan."

Build a long-term vision "Focusing on quarterly results is tempting, but lasting success comes from creating a vision that spans ahead. Think about where your industry is heading and shape strategies accordingly. For example, we saw the promise of digital assets early on, so we invested in blockchain tech before many competitors did. A long-term vision gives your company purpose and direction, helping it navigate changes."

Use technology to empower, not replace "AI and automation make a strong impact but don't forget the human touch. Technology should enhance decision-making and improve user experience, not replace the intuition and fresh ideas that experts bring."

