From the UAE, Kevin O'Leary Shares His No-Nonsense Advice for Entrepreneurs On the sidelines of a special event by ONE Development, Kevin O'Leary sat down for an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East to share his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kevin O'Leary has recently been appointed brand ambassador for ONE Development, the UAE-born international real estate company. In a strategic partnership with ONE Development founder and Chairman Ali Al Gebely, O'Leary will play a key role in supporting the company's global expansion efforts.

On the sidelines of a special event by ONE Development, O'Leary sat down for an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East to share his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Don't be afraid to start "Most entrepreneurs have a hard time making the first step to start. They should do it in their 20s, because that is when you have time and you don't have as many responsibilities, and you can make plenty of mistakes, which is great. I would rather invest in an entrepreneur that has felt the sting of failure a few times than one who thinks they can do it right the first time. They never can. It is so hard."

Prepare your pitch "Learn to articulate the opportunity in 90 seconds or less, because no one is going to give any more time than that."

Focus on execution "More important than a great idea is your ability to execute on it. Because great ideas are a dime a dozen. Executional skills are very hard to find. If you can find a young man or woman who looks and has the confidence to execute, that makes me interested in investing."

Know your numbers "You have got to know your numbers. How fast is the market growing? What are the gross margins? How many competitors are there? You got to know that stuff. That is the DNA of a great entrepreneur. Then obviously, you want to be in a market that is growing. It is like all boats rise in a rising tide, and so try and find regions of the world where businesses are being started in a high growth environment like here. There is a reason entrepreneurship is so prevalent here. The regulatory environment is very good. The tax rates are really competitive. The weather is great, and the economy is growing at an extraordinary rate because it is multi sectoral. I predict pretty good things for this place."

Related: The UAE Advantage: Kevin O'Leary's Perspective
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

The 100: Haisam Odeimeh, Group CEO, Financial Services, Al Ramz

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa
Management

Controversial Anonymous App Secret Shuts Down

CEO David Byttow said he is returning money to investors instead of pivoting the company.

By Nina Zipkin
Career

These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year

Some young adults want to join the workforce right after high school.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Chuck E. Cheese Is Opening 10 New Arcades for Adults: 'A Natural Evolution'

Chuck's Arcade is now open in eight states. Here's where to find them.

By Erin Davis