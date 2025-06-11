You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While innovation, service excellence, and financial stewardship are common talking points among hotel general managers, Mehmet Tulunay exemplifies these values in action.

At one of the UAE capital's most iconic hotels -Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi- his leadership is not only reflected in impressive performance metrics, but also in the deeply personal guest testimonials that speak volumes.

Tulunay is already considered a benchmark of leadership and excellence in the hospitality industry - he boasts over 30 years of professional experience, including the past 14 years as General Manager of city hotels and resorts under the esteemed Rixos brand. He has led eight properties to success, including four operational and four pre-opening.

However, listening to Tulunay recount guest experiences reveals that he is one of the rare General Managers who have transcended luxury in the traditional sense and managed to deliver not just comfort and indulgence, but also emotional safety, dignity, and a deep sense of belonging.

"We once welcomed a guest from a different cultural background who felt the check-in process lacked sensitivity to their traditions," Tulunay recalls. I met with them personally, not just to apologize, but to genuinely understand their perspective." Through that conversation, Tulunay uncovered small yet meaningful ways in which his team could make their stay more reflective of their heritage, and created a personalized welcome amenity, adjusted in-room details, and curated a bespoke dining experience celebrating their culture. "By the end of their stay, what began as disappointment turned into sincere appreciation," Tulunay says. "The guest left us a handwritten letter expressing how deeply they felt respected and understood. That moment reminded us again that true hospitality goes beyond service, it's about cultural empathy, emotional intelligence, and the power of human connection."

Image courtesy of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.

Every insight that Tulunay shares is backed by numbers that speak as convincingly as his words. In 2024, under his forward-thinking approach, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi achieved outstanding performance, with the resort gradually transitioning its all-inclusive offerings to an ultra all-Inclusive model. This transformation attracted new markets, including the EU and the UK, leading to occupancy increasing by 30%, and total guests in-house by 35%, average daily rate by 16%, all-inclusive share by 32%, and total revenue by 43% - all year-on-year. "I take great pride in our all-inclusive concept, which redefines luxury hospitality by offering guests an immersive, high-end experience," Tulunay says. "Another initiative close to my heart is Ride with Rixos, our cycling event that promotes fitness and fosters community connections. With participation ranging from 100 to 250 cyclists, the event has become a staple in Abu Dhabi's cycling scene. These initiatives reflect my vision of integrating sustainability and social responsibility into the resort's culture, ensuring we create meaningful connections and contribute to a healthier, more inclusive future."

Tulunay also led the strategic upgrades to several of the hotel's key dining venues, including Vero Italiano, Isla Beach Bar, and People's, while overseeing the expansion of The Turquoise Restaurant and introducing new concepts such as The Flame and Prive Lounge. These additions brought our total number of dining outlets to 16, further positioning Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi as a premier culinary destination.

On the entertainment front, he spearheaded the transformation of the Mini Club into the immersive Rixy Kids Club, enhanced the Amphitheatre and Sports Club experience, and expanded the hotel's outdoor facilities with new courts for tennis, football, volleyball, and basketball. "To diversify our leisure offerings, we are preparing to launch the Aqua Tower and Splash Park, introducing exciting water attractions that appeal to both families and thrill-seekers," Tulunay says. "In line with market demand and our all-inclusive strategy, I also initiated a comprehensive room reconfiguration project to better accommodate larger families, maximizing both occupancy and revenue potential."

Looking ahead, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is developing a Gathering Lounge and a private beach zone with exclusive cabanas and an adults-only area, set to debut by 2026. "These enhancements reflect my long-term vision to firmly establish Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi as a benchmark in the region's luxury all-inclusive segment, combining high-end hospitality with exceptional value and unforgettable experiences," Tulunay says.

He is also committed to innovations, such as AI-driven personalization and sustainability-focused technology, which he believes will continue to transform the hospitality industry in meaningful ways. "Smart room controls, energy-efficient systems are redefining how we balance comfort with operational efficiency," Tulunay says. "At Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, we're proud to be at the forefront of this shift, from integrating digital concierge services to offering customizable smart room experiences through intuitive smart control panels. These advancements not only make each guest stay more seamless and personalized, but also reflect our deep commitment to sustainability and responsible hospitality."

Image courtesy of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.

When it comes to future travel trends, Tulunay explains that today's travelers are no longer just looking for a place to stay, but a place that aligns with their values and aspirations. "At Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, we're seeing a clear shift toward immersive, wellness-focused, and purpose-driven travel," he says. "Guests are seeking experiences that nourish both body and mind, foster meaningful connections with their destination, and leave a lasting emotional impact." In response, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has been curating wellness-centric programs, expanding its offerings to better serve multigenerational families, and integrating sustainability into every layer of its operations. "This approach isn't about following trends—it's about leading the future of hospitality," Tulunay says. "A future where luxury is deeply personal, intentionally crafted, and rooted in meaning—transforming every stay into a story worth remembering."

In line with this, Tulunay shares the story behind a heartfelt piece of feedback that Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi received from a family with a child on the autism spectrum. "From the moment they arrived, every detail, whether it was the calm, accommodating check-in experience or the thoughtful sensory-friendly adjustments made to their room and public spaces, was tailored to help them feel safe, comfortable, and truly at ease," Tulunay recalls. "What resonated with us most was a line in their message, 'For the first time in a long time, we felt like every member of our family was genuinely seen, understood, and welcomed, not just as guests, but as individuals.' This feedback became more than just a moment of gratitude; it became a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when hospitality is delivered with intention and heart."

His long-term vision is to position Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi as the region's luxury ultra all-inclusive urban resort, where the serenity of a private, resort-style escape meets the energy and accessibility of the city. "We are not only reimagining the all-inclusive model but elevating it to a level where luxury, leisure, and lifestyle intersect seamlessly," Tulunay says.

With plans that include the development of splash parks, an exclusive beachfront experience with private cabanas, curated lounges, and an ever-evolving portfolio of international culinary destinations, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will be a resort that serves as a cultural, social, and experiential hub. "This vision goes beyond amenities—it's about creating a place where guests feel deeply connected, where every visit offers something new, and where we continue setting benchmarks for hospitality in the region," Tulunay concludes.

Image courtesy of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.

'TREP TALK: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi's Mehmet Tulunay Shares Advice for General Managers in the UAE

Lead with empathy, empower through purpose

"Your people are your greatest asset. Take the time to listen, support, and elevate them. A culture rooted in empathy fuels trust, innovation, and excellence, from the back office to the guest experience."

Adapt with cultural intelligence

"In the UAE's uniquely diverse market, understanding and respecting cultural nuances is non-negotiable. Flexibility and inclusivity are key to building meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional service in a constantly evolving landscape."

Innovate with clarity and intention

"Not every trend is worth chasing. Focus on innovations that align with your brand's identity and long-term vision—whether in technology, guest experiences, or sustainability. True innovation creates value, tells a story, and leaves a legacy."