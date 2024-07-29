Get All Access for $5/mo

Paradigm, Episode 5: Rizwan Adatia, Chairman, COGEF Group And Rizwan Adatia Foundation In this interview, Adatia talks about how his commitment to social change has extended into an active involvement in various global platforms, where he advocates for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Paradigm is a podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success.

In the fifth episode of Paradigm we speak with Rizwan Adatia, founder and chairman of the Rizwan Adatia Foundation, a philanthropic entity that works towards improving the quality of life of the most marginalised communities across Asia and Africa. With his business vision firmly rooted in sustainable development, Adatia's initiatives have catered to areas such as education, vocational training, healthcare, livelihood, as well as disaster relief.

The Rizwan Adatia Foundation has also launched numerous programs aimed at empowering individuals and communities, particularly focusing on women and youth. In this interview, Adatia talks about how his commitment to social change has extended into an active involvement in various global platforms, where he advocates for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Adatia's career, however, began in 1986 when he established the COGEF Group, a Mozambique-headquartered multi-national private consumer goods group that operates across retail, distribution, and manufacturing. Under his leadership, the group has seen substantial growth and success, with the entity currently present across eight African nations.

In this Paradigm episode, Adatia also shares how his journey from a modest financial background in India to becoming a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist has been a result of not just determination and resilience but also by prioritizing the importance of giving back to society.

Check out the full episode on Entrepreneur TV Middle East's Youtube and Spotify channels.

