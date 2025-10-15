"Success in our sector used to be measured by selling out a tower. Today, it's about shaping districts and influencing how people experience city life."

With its reputation as one of the world's most innovative and dynamic real estate markets, Dubai —and the wider UAE— has long been a catalyst for bold ambitions. It was against this backdrop that Egor Maslennikov launched Object 1 in 2019, driven by a vision to redefine the landscape with projects that blend innovation, community, and long-term value. "I envisioned a developer brand dedicated to creating exclusive, architectural landmarks," says Maslennikov. "Our goal has always been to contribute to the growth of Dubai and the Emirates by delivering distinctive projects, from master developments to residential communi ties."

The Object 1 projects have their roots in Maslennikov's extensive expertise in the real estate sector. His professional journey began at 23, directly after university, with a role in banking centered on real estate assessment and portfolio development. By 2008, he transitioned into direct involvement in development, offering valuable hands-on experience in building projects rather than solely evaluating them. With a foundation of Maslennikov's decades-long experience, the Object 1 brand launched its UAE presence in 2022, setting its sights on sustainable, long-term development from day one.

"By focusing on delivering premium housing that meets the needs of today's buyers while anticipating lifestyle shifts for future generations, we positioned ourselves to grow rapidly," says Maslennikov. "This commitment, aligned with Dubai's broader vision for sustainable urban growth under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, is why in just three years we have become one of the top 10 developers in Dubai and earned recognition from the Arabian Property Awards and the UAE Realty Awards."

Image courtesy Object 1

Today, Object 1's diverse pipeline underscores both its expanding presence in Dubai and its confidence in the UAE market's future potential. Its strong presence in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area balances family living and design flair. The V1TER project focuses on functional layouts with premium finishing at an accessible price point. Also, 1WOOD Residence is inspired by nature, using wood-textured finishes to create warmth and a sense of belonging, while Ozone1 integrates dedicated yoga spaces, aromatherapy, and advanced air purification systems, responding directly to growing wellness demand. Other examples are ALTA V1EW, one of the tallest towers in JVC, offering skyhomes with panoramic views and cutting-edge smart features, and THE F1FTH which celebrates family living with creative play zones and entertainment areas. In Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Object 1 has emphasized the integration of wellness and technology across its developments.

W1NNER was conceived with lifestyle efficiency at its core, catering to the needs of both young professionals and families. LUM1NAR Towers highlight advanced automation, enabling residents to manage lighting, climate, and security through smart home systems. V1VID Residence stands out as a bold architectural state ment, distinguished by its curved, futuristic detailing. ESSENL1FE extends the focus on wellness, offering infinity pools, meditation areas, and spa-inspired amenities designed to foster a sense of tranquility within an urban environ ment. Jumeirah Garden City hosts Object 1's flagship sustainability initiative, EVERGR1N House, a biophilic design-led development that achieved a complete sell-out within a month of its launch.

The project incorporates green lounges, wellness zones, and eco-conscious materi als, appealing to both investors and digital nomads in search of rental-ready residences. Following its resounding success, the company introduced a second phase with the launch of EVER GR1N House 2.

Image courtesy Object 1

In Al Furjan, V1STARA House reflects a focus on growth and community integration, with layouts specifically designed to cultivate a neighborhood atmosphere. Within the Dubai Land Residential Complex, VERDAN1A highlights Object 1's commitment to sustainable design principles.

Meanwhile, in Sports City, the company has introduced AUREL1A, alongside several additional upcom ing projects aimed at active, younger buyers, combining affordability with a strong emphasis on community-oriented amenities. All these developments reflect Maslennikov's deep understanding of the city's real estate market.

"Projects are large-scale and require a systematic, long-term approach. The level of investment needed here is higher than in many other countries, and competition is exception ally strong," he explains. "For Object 1, these specifics became guiding principles. We embraced the scale by focusing on ambitious, distinctive developments, committed the necessary resources to deliver lasting quality, and built strong relationships to navigate such a competitive landscape."

Reflecting this perspective, Maslennikov's vision for Object 1 has progressed significantly since its early days. "Success in our sector used to be measured by selling out a tower. Today, it's about shaping districts and influencing how people experience city life," he says. "While our original vision was to fill a clear market gap, that vision has expanded from delivering premium mid-market homes to reimagining urban living in the Gulf."

While Dubai will remains a key market for Object 1, which is evident through its activities in nine districts of the city's districts and the plans to launch several new projects in the luxury segment, including developments in Meydan Horizon and along Sheikh Zayed Road, Maslennikov has his sights set on Abu Dhabi as well. "We are focused on expanding further into Abu Dhabi, which we see as one of the most promising directions for growth, with an aim to extend our model of design-led, sustainable living into the capital," he says. "We plan to open our new sales gallery there this year, and we already have several upcoming projects on Reem Island, supported by a dedicated team. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Object 1."

Image courtesy Object 1

To achieve these objectives, Maslennikov underscores that the balance between vision and execution starts with people. He prioritizes employee retention and team development, which enables him to dedicate greater attention to the company's most strategic priorities. "That approach allows me to focus on the big picture, knowing that day-to-day execution is in capable hands, while still being present as a mentor and partner. It's this balance of vision, loyalty, and teamwork that drives Object 1 forward," he says.

The strong Object 1 team empowers Maslennikov to stay fully engaged with the UAE real estate market and its fast-changing dynamics. "Consumer expectations, pricing trends, and regulatory updates can shift quickly, and we monitor them around the clock to remain competitive," he says. "We've built strong internal capabilities to respond effectively: an analytics team that tracks market data in real time, an investment team that evaluates opportunities, and continuous feedback loops from our sales department. This allows us to understand buyer profiles, anticipate demand, and focus on regions with the greatest potential for our customers."

In the broader context of the real estate industry, Maslennikov is proud of Object 1's unique positioning in the premium mass market- it combines accessibility with excellence, offering projects at attainable price points while upholding the quality, design sophistica tion. "This combination creates a powerful value proposition: buyers receive more than they expect, and investors secure assets with strong long-term growth potential," he says. "We sustain this edge by constantly raising the bar - every project is designed with a distinctive architectural identity, thoughtfully curated amenities, and a high standard of finishing. Our goal is not simply to meet expectations, but to exceed them, establishing a new benchmark of quality within our category."

As Dubai and the UAE continue to stand as a pivotal force in shaping the global real estate landscape -just in the first half of 2025 alone, Dubai registered AED431 billion in real estate transactions, marking a 25% year-on-year increase- Maslennikov is confident that Object 1 will seize the vast opportunities to contribute to this growing market. "We aim to make Object 1 a pan-regional developer with a diversified footprint across the UAE and the wider Gulf. Our expansion in Abu Dhabi is only the beginning; we aim to enter new markets where demand for design-led, wellness-driven communities is growing." He concludes, "The goal is to move from being one of Dubai's top ten developers to becoming one of the most influential real estate players in the region."

Image courtesy Object 1

'TREP TALK: Object 1 Founder and Chairman EGOR MASLENNIKOV'S Advice for Real Estate Developers

"First, understand that real estate development in the UAE is not a side venture. It requires full commitment and presence in the market. You need to live here, be immersed in the ecosystem, and have significant prior experience. Second, be clear about your financial capabilities and think beyond a single project. It's important to have at least a five-year vision for how you want to grow the company, not just delivering one project. And third, focus on strategic planning and f inancial discipline. The UAE market rewards long-term thinking and solid execution, so previous development experience combined with a disciplined approach is essential."