You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Othman Ibrahim is a highly respected businessman and the Group President and CEO of Rawabi Holding, a leading Saudi Arabian conglomerate with diversified business interests spanning construction, real estate, manufacturing, and services. Under his visionary leadership, Rawabi Holding has significantly expanded its operations, establishing itself as one of the Kingdom's most prominent family-owned enterprises, with a robust presence across the Middle East and beyond.

Ibrahim's leadership has been instrumental in driving Rawabi Holding's growth and diversification. The company operates across a wide range of industries, including infrastructure development, oil and gas, renewable energy, construction, and industrial services. Rawabi has played a pivotal role in executing major projects in Saudi Arabia, such as residential complexes, commercial properties, and large-scale infrastructure developments. With a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, the company is committed to delivering long-term value to its clients and stakeholders.

Ibrahim's background in engineering and management has enabled him to adeptly navigate the complexities of operating in multiple sectors. He has been a key figure in aligning Rawabi Holding's operations with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil. The company has actively contributed to the Kingdom's economic transformation through initiatives in renewable energy and sustainable construction.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ibrahim is recognized for fostering a positive corporate culture at Rawabi, emphasizing employee development, corporate responsibility, and ethical business practices. His leadership promotes innovation and operational excellence while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and social impact.

Othman Ibrahim's strategic vision and dedication to innovation continue to shape the future of Rawabi Holding, reinforcing its position as a leader in diversified industries and a contributor to the Kingdom's long-term economic development.