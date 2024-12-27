The 100: Othman Ibrahim, Group President and CEO, Rawabi Holding The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

Othman Ibrahim is a highly respected businessman and the Group President and CEO of Rawabi Holding, a leading Saudi Arabian conglomerate with diversified business interests spanning construction, real estate, manufacturing, and services. Under his visionary leadership, Rawabi Holding has significantly expanded its operations, establishing itself as one of the Kingdom's most prominent family-owned enterprises, with a robust presence across the Middle East and beyond.

Ibrahim's leadership has been instrumental in driving Rawabi Holding's growth and diversification. The company operates across a wide range of industries, including infrastructure development, oil and gas, renewable energy, construction, and industrial services. Rawabi has played a pivotal role in executing major projects in Saudi Arabia, such as residential complexes, commercial properties, and large-scale infrastructure developments. With a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, the company is committed to delivering long-term value to its clients and stakeholders.

Ibrahim's background in engineering and management has enabled him to adeptly navigate the complexities of operating in multiple sectors. He has been a key figure in aligning Rawabi Holding's operations with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil. The company has actively contributed to the Kingdom's economic transformation through initiatives in renewable energy and sustainable construction.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ibrahim is recognized for fostering a positive corporate culture at Rawabi, emphasizing employee development, corporate responsibility, and ethical business practices. His leadership promotes innovation and operational excellence while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and social impact.

Othman Ibrahim's strategic vision and dedication to innovation continue to shape the future of Rawabi Holding, reinforcing its position as a leader in diversified industries and a contributor to the Kingdom's long-term economic development.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 100: Sheeraz Hasan, Founder, FAME

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
By Erin Davis
Leadership

The 100: Dyuti Parruck, Co-Founder and CEO, Decisive Zone

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Social Media

Using Social Media When Hiring? Here's What You Need To Know

Social media can be a powerful tool in the recruitment process, offering insights that go beyond the typical information in a CV. However, it's important to use this tool responsibly, ensuring you respect candidates' privacy and avoid bias.

By Catherine Farley
Leadership

The 100: Omar Harfouch, Composer

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneurs

Dubai-Based Evakind Is Championing Sustainability On Its E-Commerce Marketplace

With her enterprise, Evakind, an e-commerce platform for eco-friendly products, Sladjana Franovic is on a mission to champion small, independent local and international brands that truly hold ethical and environment-friendly values.

By Tamara Pupic