At the New Global Sports Conference (NGSC 2025) in Riyadh, the atmosphere was charged with ambition. As the world's biggest names in gaming, esports, and sports gathered under the theme "The Next Game – Building the Future of Gaming, Esports, and Sports," the conversations all pointed toward one thing: Saudi Arabia's growing role as the epicenter of this global movement.

Among the voices leading this charge was HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), President of the International Esports Federation, and Vice Chairman of Savvy Games Group. Entrepreneur Middle East had the honor of sitting down with him during NGSC to discuss how the Kingdom is reshaping the industry.

"The future of gaming is in Saudi"

Prince Faisal didn't hesitate to share his conviction: "The future of gaming is in Saudi," he told ETV. "And we're waiting for talent to join us in building it."

This vision isn't just aspirational—it's mapped out in the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, part of the broader Vision 2030 agenda. The strategy sets ambitious targets: contributing $13.3 billion to GDP and creating 39,000 jobs by the end of the decade. Saudi Arabia is backing these numbers with action, hosting global competitions like the Esports World Cup and securing the Olympic Esports Games. Through the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Savvy Games Group, the Kingdom is investing heavily in international companies while also building a domestic ecosystem. Infrastructure megaprojects such as Qiddiya's gaming and esports district and NEOM's gaming hub are also underway, designed to anchor Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the space.

A highlight on the horizon is the introduction of the Nations Cup, a new competition that will see gamers represent their countries on a global stage.

From gamers to athletes, from athletes to leaders

When Prince Faisal first helped establish the Saudi Esports Federation in 2017, the focus was on providing gamers with opportunities to become athletes. Today, the federation has evolved into the central authority for the Kingdom's esports ecosystem—guiding government policy, supporting investors, and creating platforms for players to compete, connect, and thrive.

"Our role now is to make esports an engine of growth that impacts sectors well beyond gaming," he explained.

That vision has already been put into action. In 2020, Prince Faisal and his team launched Gamers Without Borders, which became the world's largest charitable esports event, funneling millions to global humanitarian causes in partnership with UN agencies. It was a powerful demonstration of how esports can become a force for good—something Prince Faisal is deeply passionate about.

A ripple effect for the future

Under his leadership, esports is no longer treated as a standalone industry but as a catalyst for innovation across entertainment, tourism, education, and technology. The ripple effects are beginning to take shape, and with NGSC bringing global leaders together each year in Riyadh, the Kingdom has positioned itself at the very center of esports' future.

As Prince Faisal summed up our conversation, his message was clear: Saudi Arabia isn't just investing in esports—it's inviting the world to come and help build what's next.

And if NGSC 2025 was any indication, the next game has already begun.