The UAE has been taking incredible care of its female citizens and residents, lifting them up in their many personal and professional roles through its endless capacity for progress and empowerment. Just recently - in January 2025 - the UAE Ministry of Economy implemented a ministerial decision mandating private joint-stock companies in the UAE to allocate at least one seat for women on their boards of directors after the completion of the current board's term.

It is one of the many decisions of H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, UAE Ministry of Economy, to open up the closely guarded doors of business leadership to women and recognize their contributions to the country's economic development. "The UAE has long been at the forefront of gender equality in the region, particularly in the work- force," says H.E. Al Mazrouei.

With a string of impactful executive roles to her name prior to being appointed to her current position in July 2024, including being the CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Advisor to the Chairman at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Director General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA) in Abu Dhabi, and Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), H.E. Al Mazrouei is particularly eager to nurture new female talent, especially Emirati talent. "In a world where the role of women is continually evolving, Emirati women are making significant strides," she adds.

In 2024, the UAE witnessed several milestones that highlight the success of the UAE's policies to empower and build the capacities of Emirati women. Notably, the UAE advanced to the 7th place globally and retained its top regional position in the UN Gender Equality Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Furthermore, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the UAE Gender Balance Council signed an agreement to enhance Emirati women's participation in the private sector through joint initiatives and programs. "The total count of business licenses in the UAE held by Emirati women account for more than 10% of total licenses," H.E. Al Mazrouei proudly states.

She adds, "Women's representation in the UAE government increased with the appointment of Sana bint Mohammed Suhail in December 2024 as Minister of Family, following the establishment of the new ministry."

In this context, the Ministry of Economy and the General Women's Union signed a cooperation memorandum to improve communication and unify efforts aimed at advancing economic empowerment and strengthening women's roles in sustainable economic development. "The agreement aims to advance the economic empowerment agenda and strengthen the role of women in sustainable economic development, one of the distinguishing features of the UAE's inspiring model for women's empowerment," H.E. Al Mazrouei explains. "This partnership focuses on increasing the participation of women entrepreneurs in commercial activities and promoting their economic contributions both locally and regionally."

H.E. Al Mazrouei adds that the General Women's Union also launched the second phase of the Women's Economic Empowerment Program, aimed at equipping Emirati women with skills in various sectors, particularly entrepreneurship, supporting them to start up or expand their businesses.

H.E. Al Mazrouei's support to enterprising women, and particularly Emirati women, traces back to the beginnings of her career when she was Group Chief Operating Officer of Mazrui International LLC, which was estab- lished by her family 50 years ago and grew into a Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate with a highly diversified business portfolio.

Due to her diverse professional experience, H.E. Al Mazrouei has a thorough understanding of how to support women's professional advancement, effectively. "Firstly, it is important to promote awareness on gender biases through training programs for leaders, managers, and employees can help address these stereotypes," H.E. Al Mazrouei says. "Establishing clear metrics for performance and focusing on merit-based promotions rather than personal biases will ensure that women have equal opportunities to rise in economic leadership." She also advises creating women-focused networks and mentorship programs within organizations. "Encouraging senior women leaders to mentor younger women also helps to create a supportive ecosystem for career development. As an entrepreneur myself, I really believe that we have the ability to connect with and inspire other women who are keen to follow this path," she explains. Thirdly, H.E. Al Mazrouei encourages transparent pay structures and equal pay for equal work policies. "Regular pay audits can ensure fairness, and companies should actively work to close the pay gap through policy changes and proactive recruitment strategies," she says.

And lastly, H.E. Al Mazrouei supports educational and awareness campaigns that challenge traditional gender norms and highlight the importance of women's participation in the workforce can gradually change societal attitudes. "Encouraging men to become allies in advancing gender equality and supporting women in leadership roles is also important," she concludes.

H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Advises Women in the UAE

Embrace innovation "Always be curious, explore new ideas, and embrace the latest technologies. The UAE's rapidly changing market thrives on those who dare to innovate and adapt. Don't be afraid to dream big and push boundaries - your creativity is your greatest asset."

Build a strong network "No one succeeds in isolation. Surround yourself with fellow women entrepreneurs, mentors, and industry leaders who can offer guidance and support. Your network is more than just connections - it's a community that can open doors to collaborations, funding, and the wisdom you need to grow. Together, we can achieve more than we ever could alone."

Leverage government support "The UAE government offers a wealth of incentives, grants, and programs designed to support women entrepreneurs. These resources are there to help them turn their vision into reality, so take full advantage of them. They're a testament to the UAE's commitment to nurturing its women business leaders."