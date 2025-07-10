Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a world where time is the new luxury, and inconvenience is the ultimate deal-breaker, one company is redefining what it means to travel well. We sat down with the founder and CEO of Jets100 Afshin Sajedi, a rising star in the private aviation and luxury experience space, to hear the remarkable story behind the brand—and the man who's built it from the runway up.



"I started my career announcing flights at the airport," Afshin Sajedi begins with a nostalgic smile. "It was customer service—taking calls, helping passengers—and I used to watch planes take off and land, always asking, 'When is it my turn to leave this town?'"



It's hard to imagine that young man now, considering the global travel empire he's created. With nearly three decades in the industry, his résumé reads like a travel industry tour de force—travel agent, tour manager, booking.com affiliate, franchise owner, and now, founder of a company that combines private aviation with bespoke, high-end experiences.



Unlike traditional brokers, Jets100 isn't just offering flights. It's curating exclusive, all-inclusive experiences: seamless, immersive, and hyper-personalized. "We're not just organizing a jet and hotel. Our clients are met at the airport by our partners. Everything is orchestrated down to the golf carts at the villa. No check-ins, no lines, no waiting."



The company's size is its strength. Inspired by Four Seasons' private jet program, Jets100's offerings are more intimate. "They take 46 to 60 people on multi-destination tours. We take 10," he says. "That could be five couples, or siblings, or business partners. The point is: it's personal. It's inclusive. It's manageable."



Experiences range from three-day escapes to two-week adventures, targeted not at billionaires with unlimited time, but successful professionals with limited windows and high standards.

Of course, it's not all glamorous. "It's the hardest job ever," he admits. "We test everything ourselves first. We see the pain points—like a loud seaplane in the Maldives or the chaos of commercial terminals—and we fix them."



He recalls a recent trip to Hong Kong where a commercial airline delay turned a one-day visit into a few frantic hours. "That's the problem," he says. "Even with the best airlines—Qatar, Singapore, Emirates—you're still at the mercy of logistics."



Jets100, he says, is the solution: "We created a product that upgrades people from first class to private travel, because we have it all."



Some of the company's partnerships sound almost mythical. "We work with private islands in the Maldives and Turks and Caicos—places with their own runways, no passport control, and villas that cost $500,000 a week during Christmas. One island is owned by a Czech billionaire and refurbished every single year."



Guests arrive via private jet, greeted mid-air by immigration officials. "No terminals. You land, walk to reception, and you're in your villa in five minutes—with two golf carts waiting."



It's a far cry from the crowded terminals and seaplane transfers that plague even luxury travelers.

Launched in Miami in June 2023, Jets100 is still technically a startup, but one with a bold future. "We're competing with the Four Seasons," he says matter-of-factly. "We want to be a public company. We want to be sold out a year in advance."



And Sajedi isn't hiding behind the scenes. "I'm there on every trip—for now. Our clients get to travel with me. I supervise everything personally until I can trust the business to run at the standard I expect."



Despite the glitz, there's humility too. "My daughter used to think this was all parties," he laughs. "Now that she works with me, she knows—it's hard work. There's stress, there's pressure. But it's also purpose."



You get the feeling he isn't just building a company. He's shaping a new travel standard. And from the tarmac to the tropics, it's clear: Jets100 isn't just a name. It's a philosophy.