From bold collaborations with global icons like Trump and Versace to a sharp focus on the needs of modern investors, Ziad El Chaar is turning Dar Global into a global force in branded luxury real estate.

In an increasingly borderless world, luxury real estate is no longer just about bricks and mortar—it's about identity, investment, and global lifestyle. At the center of this new frontier stands Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, whose journey from seasoned real estate executive to visionary leader is redefining the sector for the global citizen.

We sat down with El Chaar to explore how he is transforming Dar Global into one of the most ambitious luxury real estate developers in the world—and why hard work, bold partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of excellence remain at the core of his leadership philosophy.

A Career Built on Discipline and Drive

"From the very start of my career, I've always believed that true success and happiness are rooted in hard work," El Chaar tells us, reflecting on a journey that spans two decades across some of the region's most influential real estate companies, including stints as CEO of Emaar International, CEO of Dar Al Arkan, and Managing Director at DAMAC Properties.

His personal mantra—"Do my job, improve my job, teach my job"—has become a foundational principle not just for his own growth but for every team he leads. At Dar Global, it's more than just a motto; it's a culture.

Building a Brand for Global Citizens

Launched with the vision of serving global investors and luxury buyers, Dar Global is unique in its positioning. "We are the first real estate company tailored specifically for global citizens," El Chaar explains. "We're offering properties that are not only luxurious to live in but smart investments as well."

With over $6 billion in projects under development and a successful listing on the London Stock Exchange, the company is well on its way to realizing El Chaar's goal: to place Dar Global among the top 50 global developers within the next decade.

Iconic Collaborations, World-Class Results

One of the defining features of Dar Global's rise has been its high-profile collaborations with global fashion and lifestyle brands. From Missoni and Versace to W Hotels and Elie Saab, each partnership brings a distinct design ethos and elevated customer experience.

Among the standout projects is Tierra Viva in Marbella, a striking collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini that exemplifies the blend of design and investment value Dar Global is becoming known for. Looking ahead, El Chaar teases exciting developments with The Trump Organization, spanning Oman, Jeddah, and Dubai.

"These projects are not just about luxury—they are about creating landmarks," he says. "We're building spaces that resonate globally while delivering solid investment performance."

Strategic Growth and a Winning Team

Since taking the helm in 2021, El Chaar has led Dar Global through a period of aggressive expansion and operational excellence. "We've redefined what it means to own a luxury second home," he notes. With developments spanning from Downtown Dubai to the Costa del Sol, the brand's footprint mirrors the lifestyle aspirations of its elite clientele.

"None of this would be possible without the team," he emphasizes. "Their talent, energy, and commitment to excellence have been central to our success."

More Than a CEO: A Builder of Ecosystems

El Chaar's impact doesn't end at Dar Global. As Chairman of Wasalt, a fast-growing PropTech platform, and Vice Chairman of Quara Holding, he is also shaping the digital future of real estate and finance. His portfolio spans entities like Dar Al Arkan, Khair Capital, SHL, and Quara Finance, demonstrating a broad strategic influence across the region's economic landscape.

"Innovation and governance must go hand in hand," he explains. His expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and board management has made him a trusted name across sectors.

The Road Ahead

So what's next for Dar Global and its dynamic CEO?

"We're not just developing properties; we're developing a brand of trust, design, and financial performance that appeals to discerning investors worldwide," El Chaar concludes. "The goal isn't just to build—it's to lead."

In an industry often driven by trends, Ziad El Chaar is betting on timeless values: quality, partnership, and a deep understanding of what the modern global citizen truly wants. If his trajectory so far is any indication, Dar Global's best days are just beginning.

