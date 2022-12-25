An Eye For Style: Tom Ford

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? With its distinctive and discreet styles, Tom Ford's Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection offers a range that will suit every discerning customer's style.

Tom Ford

One new cool technical update for the season are the eyewear's photochromatic lenses- available in assorted tints, these lenses adjust according to the light source, meaning there's no need for you to change glasses when going from your indoor spaces to outdoors in the sun.

Image courtesy Tom Ford.

Offered in two frames each for men and women, its male variations are on a pilot frame, while the female option includes a flamboyant butterfly frame as well as a large, soft cat-eye.

Image courtesy Tom Ford.

Crafted in Italy, Tom Ford's expert craftsmanship and alluring designs are evident in all the pieces, including the sleek graphic signature T logo.

