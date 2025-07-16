Targeting startups that combine technology with fitness, the program invites Saudi-based innovators to propose digital solutions that inspire movement and enhance wellbeing.

Global sportswear brand ASICS and the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) announced the launch of its inaugural startup pitch competition in Saudi Arabia, a strategic initiative designed to foster digital innovation in sports and physical wellbeing. The program is being implemented as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to promote active lifestyles in line with Vision 2030.

Targeting startups that combine technology with fitness, the program invites Saudi-based innovators to propose digital solutions that inspire movement and enhance wellbeing. Applications are open from June 16 to July 31, 2025, with finalists set to pitch their ideas live in Riyadh on November 2.

To be eligible, startups must be at least two years old, offer a market-ready product or service, and be registered or based primarily in Saudi Arabia.

ASICS and SFA will select six finalists, who will receive mentorship and strategic exposure to global ASICS teams in research, development, and marketing. Travel and accommodation for pitch day will be provided for two delegates per team.

The top three startups will be awarded collaboration opportunities with ASICS, with the winner potentially receiving investment and long-term partnership support through ASICS Ventures.

This marks the first time ASICS has hosted an open innovation platform in the Kingdom, underscoring its growing presence in the region. The company opened its first retail store in Riyadh in 2023, and has since partnered with national running events, including the Riyadh Marathon. Global investor and Saudi Prince, Khaled bin Alwaleed, is the President of the SFA.

"This program aims to unlock new digital solutions that empower more people in Saudi Arabia to move for their health and happiness," ASICS stated on the competition website. "It reflects our philosophy: A Sound Mind in a Sound Body."

The initiative supports Vision 2030's goal to increase weekly physical activity by leveraging innovation to build a more active and health-conscious society.

Startups can apply via the official ASICS Innovation Pitch website before the July 31 deadline.