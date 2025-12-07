Building a Culture of Long-Term Wellbeing: Meraki's Plant-Based Approach to Everyday Stress Management

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meraki

Meraki, a UAE-based self-care and wellness brand, began the way many purpose-driven ventures often do, with a practical need and a founder who saw the potential in an overlooked solution. Founder Seenu Rajamohan, who grew up surrounded by the rejuvenating rituals of Ayurvedic self-care in South India, saw her friend struggle to decompress after long, demanding days. "The stress reflected on his skin, on his sleep routine, and nothing seemed to help," Seenu shares. "That was, until I found solutions by returning to what I knew best."

She sourced Ayurvedic oils she had grown up with, the ones she emphasizes are traditionally warmed before use, never applied cold, and introduced him to the ritual she had practiced all her life. The oil was heated, the aromas filled the room, and the scrub followed. "That night, he slept like a baby," she recalls. Those small moments over time became the seed of a business she felt could make a difference for people living the same fast-paced life around them.

Today, Meraki, which grew from that experience, positions itself as a wellness-led venture designed for people navigating the pressures of the region, rooted in ancient ingredients that promote relaxation. "Our idea revolves around Dubai's busy life, and that's especially pivotal at a time when 89% of residents report feeling stressed or burnt out, and the extreme heat causes dry skin," she says. "Meraki is not a look-good, feel-good product. It's holistic wellness, where the side effect might result in better skin, but its purpose is far from being superficial."

That philosophy underpins everything Meraki creates. Seenu highlights the products' use of natural, plant-based formulas without artificial preservatives. According to her, each formula is tied to elemental principles, air, fire, water, and earth, woven into the ritual of use, reconnecting with oneself and nature. Air is expressed through aroma, fire through the warming of oils, water through the mixing of scrubs and the post-treatment shower, and earth through the herbs, spices, and botanicals that make up the plant-based blends. Meraki aims to provide products with unique formulations consisting of a blend of Ayurvedic herbs like saffron, neem, and turmeric, and plant-based oils.
