You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai has entered the Guinness World Records with its first-ever Mallathon, a unique month-long running and walking initiative that transformed shopping malls into fitness arenas. The event, organized by the Dubai Sports Council and held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, drew more than 40,000 participants across nine of the city's leading malls.

The Mallathon, launched in August 2025, offered residents and visitors a chance to stay active despite the searing summer heat. From The Dubai Mall to City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates, participants logged millions of steps on specially designated tracks inside air-conditioned venues. Sessions were open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., with weekdays dedicated to relaxed jogging and walking, while weekends hosted competitive races over 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km distances.

The closing event at Dubai Hills Mall brought together 1,392 runners, whose simultaneous participation sealed the Guinness World Record for the largest indoor running event. In total, participants collectively covered more than 120 million steps, showcasing both community spirit and the city's growing culture of fitness.

Officials described the Mallathon as more than a sporting event—it was a community initiative that bridged families, youth, and seasoned athletes under one roof. Prizes and medals were awarded during the weekend races, while casual runners were encouraged simply to enjoy movement in a safe and comfortable environment.

The event reflects Dubai's vision of making sport a daily lifestyle choice and an integral part of public health policy. Authorities hailed the Mallathon's success as a sign of things to come, promising future editions that could expand participation even further.

By combining wellness, innovation, and community engagement, Dubai has once again showcased its ability to create record-breaking initiatives with global appeal.