e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has announced its entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market through an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora.

The agreement expands a relationship that began in 2024 with e.l.f.'s launch in Sephora Mexico. Starting November 21, 2025, e.l.f. Cosmetics will be available in all 70 Sephora stores across the GCC. e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN are already accessible online in the region through Sephora's e-commerce platform, sephora.me.

According to the company, the GCC has been the highest-requested region without a retail presence, supported by strong social media engagement and rising regional demand for the brand.

"When we say Zero Distance between our company and our community, we mean it," says Kory Marchisotto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, E.L.F., "The GCC is e.l.f.'s #1 most requested region with surging searches and social mentions. We force multiplied with our partners at Sephora to meet our community where they are at e.l.f. speed. Our open ears and bias for action has our community screaming - Eyes. Lips. Finally."

This launch marks the latest step in e.l.f. Beauty's international expansion strategy.