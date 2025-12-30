The Executive Selection: Aesthetics by King's College Hospital UAE The professionalism and attention to detail across the staff at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital UAE stand out, particularly with the presence of Dr Dragana Spica, a specialist reconstructive and plastic surgeon.

Dr Dragana Spica, Aesthetics by King's College Hospital UAE

The Platinum Anti-Ageing Peptide HydraFacial at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital UAE offers a comprehensive and well-executed skin-renewal experience.

The treatment combines deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, and intensive hydration in a way that feels effective yet non-aggressive. The personalized boosters, LED light therapy, and cooling ice ball massage were especially soothing, and the peptide Salmon Sperm mask left my skin looking noticeably plumper, clearer, and refreshed.

Equally noteworthy is the caliber of the clinic's team. The professionalism and attention to detail across the staff at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital UAE stand out, particularly with the presence of Dr Dragana Spica, a specialist reconstructive and plastic surgeon with nearly two decades of experience in leading facilities for aesthetic surgery in Belgrade, Serbia, and Dubai, UAE.

Her results in aesthetic surgeries of the face and breast, body contouring, and other nonsurgical procedures, underscore the clinic's commitment to medical excellence, precision, and high standards of patient care, adding a strong layer of trust and credibility to the overall experience.
