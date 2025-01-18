Anita Dongre's designs are crafted for the modern woman who appreciates the fusion of social sustainability and craftsmanship, interpreted with a contemporary sensibility.

Indian fashion designer and founder of the eponymous brand, Anita Dongre, has opened her second store in the UAE at Mirdif City Centre. The brand's first store opened in the Dubai Mall earlier this year. Anita Dongre's designs are crafted for the modern woman who appreciates the fusion of social sustainability and craftsmanship, interpreted with a contemporary sensibility.

The Mirdif City Centre store will showcase her RTW collection and the exclusive evening wear line that celebrates heritage crafts and timeless techniques. The collections highlight exquisite Indian artistry, including embroideries from the women of SEWA, handwoven textiles from the North-East region, and the delicate hand-painted Pichhwai art.

