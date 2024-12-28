You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 2001 by Arto and Saro Artinian in Geneva, Sartoro Geneve is a fine and high jewelry brand known for the Alba High Jewelry Set, symbolizing the beauty of new beginnings with its signature "sunrise"design.

Our favorite, however, are the Sartoro Geneve Dualité collection, a celebration of the unexpected harmony found in contrast, and the Trilogie collection that features three diamond shapes in each piece.

Source: The Sartoro Geneve Trilogie collection