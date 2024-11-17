Get All Access for $5/mo

Executive Selection: Azha Perfumes' Emerald Nebula Collection The Emerald Nebula collection features delicate florals, exotic woody ingredients to fresh and spicy notes designed to evoke cherished moments and lasting memories.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Azra Perfumes

UAE-homegrown fragrance brand Azha Perfumes has unveiled its latest collection: the Emerald Nebula, inspired by the magic and grandeur of Middle East's heritage.

Deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, Azha Perfumes is founded by the third generation of perfumer brothers, Omeir and Talha Kalsekar. With its high-quality and culturally resonant fragrances, the brand offers unique fragrances for both him and her.

The Emerald Nebula collection, in particular, features delicate florals, exotic woody ingredients to fresh and spicy notes designed to evoke cherished moments and lasting memories.

Some of the best selling scents from this new range include the Arabian Lady, an oriental fruity fragrance that combines a rich base of amber and patchouli with bright notes of apple, peach, and pineapple, and the Oud Al Aswad, a spicy fragrance that has notes of cedarwood, amber, oud, leather, and musk.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

What Would You Tell a Therapist If You Were Anonymous? A Lot, This Founder Realized, and It Helped Her Raise $53 Million.

Zeera's audio app has the same clinical outcomes as one-on-one therapy, but is done anonymously, which makes more people want to seek out help.

By Kim Kavin
Starting a Business

This 21-Year-Old Was In College and Didn't Know What He Wanted to Do With His Life. A Year Later, He Thought of an Idea That Turned Into a $16 Million Business.

Adam Cohen, founder and CEO of Stic, shares his roadmap for success for the car-based ad tech startup.

By Leo Zevin
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

After Being Laid Off, He Started a Side Hustle With Facebook. It Made Almost $3 Million Last Year: 'I Bought My Mom a $50,000 SUV.'

Carlos Ugalde, founder of House of Chingasos, didn't know anything about digital marketing — but he dove in anyway.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Follow The Leader: H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, Founder And Chairperson, Green Aventurine Holding

Backed by a 21-strong team, Al Khalifa's current goals for Green Aventurine Holding include expansion into India, Indonesia, Philippines and Pakistan.

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

Why Real Mentors Don't Just Give Answers — They Ask the Right Questions

Effective mentorship focuses on self-reflection, growth and the process rather than immediate results, helping mentees discover their own paths to improvement.

By Darian Shimy