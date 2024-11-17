The Emerald Nebula collection features delicate florals, exotic woody ingredients to fresh and spicy notes designed to evoke cherished moments and lasting memories.

UAE-homegrown fragrance brand Azha Perfumes has unveiled its latest collection: the Emerald Nebula, inspired by the magic and grandeur of Middle East's heritage.

Deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, Azha Perfumes is founded by the third generation of perfumer brothers, Omeir and Talha Kalsekar. With its high-quality and culturally resonant fragrances, the brand offers unique fragrances for both him and her.

Some of the best selling scents from this new range include the Arabian Lady, an oriental fruity fragrance that combines a rich base of amber and patchouli with bright notes of apple, peach, and pineapple, and the Oud Al Aswad, a spicy fragrance that has notes of cedarwood, amber, oud, leather, and musk.