How Lavish Cars Seeks to Turn Luxury Mobility into a Lifestyle Experience in the UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bilawal Meerani, a long-standing citizen of Dubai, UAE, has operated with the belief that luxury in the city is rarely subtle. In his view, it is reflected in the architecture, hospitality, dining, and daily life. Yet, he believes, one essential element often remains disconnected from the experience: mobility.

Lavish Cars, according to Meerani, was built to bridge that gap, transforming car rental into a seamless extension of the city's high-end lifestyle. Founded just over three years ago by entrepreneur Bilawal Meerani, Lavish Cars began with a single vehicle and a clear philosophy: trust compounds faster than scale.

That belief, Meerani emphasizes, shaped a growth story driven almost entirely by referrals evolving into a rotating fleet of vehicles that spans luxury sedans, SUVs, electric vehicles, and ultra-rare supercars, including Bugatti Chiron. "Our goal is to serve the upper echelon of the regional market, and we believe that we have the means for it," Meerani says.

Lavish Cars presents itself as a curator of the Dubai lifestyle. According to Meerani, visitors may book the city's most iconic hotels and restaurants, yet the experience can remain incomplete without the freedom and presence that comes from driving through Dubai in a vehicle that matches its scale and ambition. "We are not only doing car rental," he notes. "We are presenting the Dubai lifestyle. People are coming here on their holidays, and we want them to feel that experience fully."

Central to that experience is a service model designed around convenience and discretion. Vehicles are delivered directly to a customer's doorstep, whether that is a hotel, residence, or private villa, mirroring the ease of a chauffeur service while preserving the autonomy of driving oneself. "It's like someone wants a chauffeur-style service," Meerani explains. "We can drop the car they want right at their doorstep." From his perspective, this detail can often become the difference between friction and flow for travelers navigating a new, bustling city.

Operational credibility underpins the brand's aspirational appeal. According to Meerani, Lavish Cars takes measures to remain RTA compliant, operates exclusively with clean-title vehicles, and maintains clear policies with no hidden charges.

Transparency, he emphasizes, is kept as a foundational principle. "Our prices are really competitive with the market," Meerani notes, "and we give transparency, clean title vehicles, no hidden charges, clear policies. These are the things that make us different."

Technology also plays a defining role. Behind the scenes, AI-powered booking and fleet management systems enable faster approvals, smoother processes, and a consistently premium customer experience. Meerani believes this operational efficiency can allow the brand to scale without diluting service quality.

Lavish Cars' fleet strategy reflects broader shifts within the UAE market. Alongside its supercars and luxury staples, the company is actively expanding its electric vehicle lineup, including up-and-coming brands in the market.

Lavish Cars

In Meerani's view, these additions are designed to respond to the growing demand for sustainable and smart mobility without compromising comfort or design. "These cars are trending in Dubai as well," says Meerani. "So we are working on acquiring these cars." Ultimately, the company seeks to embody a future-ready portfolio that serves tourists, business travelers, EV-focused renters, and elite automotive enthusiasts alike.

Within a limited number of years, Meerani emphasizes that the brand has been able to strengthen its visibility and credibility within the UAE's tourism and lifestyle ecosystem. As the company prepares for its next phase, expansion into the United States, he believes that local trust can become a cornerstone of its international narrative.

The upcoming US launch is intended to focus on major cities, with details intentionally broad as groundwork continues. What remains consistent, Meerani notes, is the brand's core proposition of providing luxury mobility with precision, transparency, and cultural awareness.

At its core, Lavish Cars reflects a modern understanding of luxury, less about excess, more about experience. By aligning rare vehicles, intelligent systems, ease of delivery, and customer-first service, the company has strived to position itself as more than just a rental brand, but a gateway into how Dubai moves, lives, and defines opulence, delivered directly to the driveway.