The new line includes a reimagination of B&O's Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones, and Beosound Explore portable speaker, all of which are presented in a striking shade of red- a nod to Ferrari's brand signature, of course.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has joined forces with Italian motorsport pioneers Ferrari to unveil a special collection of products that celebrate the two brands' shared passion for "poise, power, and precision."

The new line includes a reimagination of B&O's Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones, and Beosound Explore portable speaker, all of which are presented in a striking shade of red- a nod to Ferrari's brand signature, of course.

The Bang & Olufsen Ferrari Collection's Beosound 2. Image courtesy Bang & Olufsen.

Over 150 years of innovation between both brands have thus been honed and curated into the B&O Ferrari collection. While B&O has shaped the global sound and vision landscape since 1925 from Struer, Denmark, Ferrari has been disrupting the automotive industry since 1947 from Maranello, Italy.

"We are very excited about this collaboration," says B&O CEO Kristian Teär. "There was a strong sense of history in the making as we came together to create it. It goes all the way back to the start for B&O and Ferrari. The founders, Enzo Ferrari, Peter Bang, and Svend Olufsen, were visionaries, who redefined their industries by challenging the status quo. Their legacies ring down through the decades to push both brands to new heights to this day."

The Bang & Olufsen Ferrari Collection's Beosound Explore. Image courtesy Bang & Olufsen.

While this new collection continues to champion B&O's excellence in aluminium, it does mark a departure from the brand's traditional approach to its products. "Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people's homes, while also standing out for their beautiful design," explains Christoffer Poulsen, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at B&O. "This collection is different. They're statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go."

Indeed, there's no question that the products in the B&O Ferrari collection will turn heads- consider, for instance, the Beosound 2, which delivers a 360-degree home audio experience that fills any space it is placed into- here, its design has been reimagined in Ferrari's signature red. The aluminium body is polished to provide a high shine, enhancing the richness of the red shade, and the iconic Ferrari emblem sits below the grille, completing this edition.

The Bang & Olufsen Ferrari Collection's Beoplay H95. Image courtesy Bang & Olufsen.

Meanwhile, Beoplay H95 -B&O's flagship headphone that provides best-in-class sound and innovation incorporates Ferrari's jet-black shade, alongside laser-etched logos of both brands. Take a look under the earcups too- the titanium speaker grilles have been anodized in a rich red hue, specifically selected for this collaboration.

As for the Beosound Explore, a portable speaker that can be taken taken anywhere and everywhere by virtue of its IP67 rating (i.e. it's fully dust and waterproof), this collection sees it come with Ferrari's laser-etched Prancing Horse, as well as a striking black carabiner. The two-layer body of the speaker is anodized in red and black, thereby ensuring the grille stands out.

This collection also features Beoplay EX, B&O's most powerful true wireless earphones, which boast of active noise cancellation, unrivalled sound, and comes complete with a wireless charging case for up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening. For this line-up, the right earbud houses a striking black foiled logo of the Ferrari emblem, sitting under glass poured in the iconic red, cut and polished to provide a mirror-like shine.

Commenting on the line, Teär says, "The combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics, and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection. This is elevated by the unrivaled heritage of both brands, making this collaboration one to remember."

In Qatar, the Ferrari Collection can be pre-ordered exclusively and in a limited quantity at the Bang & Olufsen store on Level 1 at Lagoona Mall or via 51east.com.

Related: Built In Collaboration With Copenhagen-Based Gamfratesi, Bang & Olufsen's New Beosound A5 Portable Speaker Is An Ode To Design Excellence